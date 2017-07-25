BrownsCamp position preview: Seasoned veterans and a mix of youth at CB

A mix of veterans and rookies highlight a group that will be tasked with slowing down Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, A.J. Green and the rest of the NFL's top pass-catchers in 2017.

THE CORNERBACKS

Joe Haden

Jamar Taylor

Jason McCourty

Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Marcus Burley

Trey Caldwell

J.D. Harmon

Alvin Hill

Darius Hillary

Najee Murray

Channing Stribling

Howard Wilson

What happened at OTAs: After undergoing surgery on both of his groin muscles, Haden was back at full strength and wasn't limited in any capacity throughout the offseason program. The group got an injection of experience with the acquisition of McCourty, who signed with the team shortly before OTAs. Though McCourty said he'd be available to play anywhere in the secondary, he lined up at his usual cornerback spot with the second team. Taylor, who signed an extension late last season, resumed his role as the cornerback opposite of Haden while Boddy-Calhoun worked with the second team alongside McCourty. Wilson, a fourth-round selection out of Houston, suffered a knee injury on the first day of rookie minicamp and is not expected to be available at training camp.

Under the radar: Boddy-Calhoun had the odds stacked against him when he joined the Browns. Claimed off waivers following the 53-man cutdown, Boddy-Calhoun went straight to the film room to learn Cleveland's defense. He emerged Week 3 with a bang when he hauled in a pick-six and remained a fixture on the field for the remainder of the season. Nothing will be handed to Boddy-Calhoun, especially in light of the McCourty acquisition, but he's primed to play a significant role on Cleveland's defense, whether it be at nickel or a traditional outside spot.

Variables to consider: As mentioned in previous position previews, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is tasking his players to learn multiple spots in the defense. For players such as Boddy-Calhoun, Haden and Taylor, it's as simple as learning the nickel and dime spots. For McCourty, it likely means safety, a position that could make sense for the veteran based on how the competition shakes out on the back end of the defense. It also could be a matter of how confident Williams and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker are with Boddy-Calhoun and whomever else emerges as an option as a fourth or fifth cornerback … Four of Cleveland's 12 cornerbacks were added to the roster in May as undrafted free agents.

Quote to note: "It is a pretty versatile scheme so just based off of how he feels we are by the time camp's over with or week to week, it is pretty versatile in terms of being aggressive or taking some heat off of them. I think time will tell how well we are outside, what style he wants to focus on." -- Walker

Stat tracker: All 10 of Cleveland's interceptions were made by cornerbacks last season. In 2015, only one interception was made by a cornerback.