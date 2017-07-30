BrownsCamp Quotebook: 'Give him the yellow jacket now'

DL coach Clyde Simmons

On DL Danny Shelton:

"Danny has proven that he is becoming a leader for our group. He is becoming a leader for us. He has a lot of fire in him, and I love that about him. He is getting a grasp on what we want in our system. He has been in a system where he was asked to be on a two-gap [assignment] and all of that stuff. We are more of an attacking-style defense. It is an adjustment for him, but he is getting better at it every day."

On Garrett running 100-yard sprints after practice the past two days:

"That lets me know that he feels like he is not in good enough shape to play our defense. I know he wants to be on the field as much as possible and all of that stuff, but he has to be in great shape to play our defense. If he wants to play as many plays as he is trying to play, he has to be in great shape."

On if he told DL Myles Garrett to run sprints after practice: