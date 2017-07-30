BrownsCamp Quotebook: 'Give him the yellow jacket now'

Two offensive linemen, their position coach, their head coach, a wide receiver, a promising defensive end and his coach all took the microphone Sunday during a busy day of interviews.
Here were the highlights.
Joel Bitonio
On how he feels following his first full practice with pads since his injury:
"I felt like I was just back to normal so that is a plus. It was good to get out there and run around with the guys and play football actually. When you are not in pads, you can do as many drills as you want, but actually hitting someone and running, tackling and hitting someone, it is as close as you are going to get to playing a game."
On if Head Coach Hue Jackson was setting a tone by running the ball 10 out of 11 plays:
"We want to run the ball. That is part of our IQ. We have some big guys up front. We brought some new guys in. I think that is the goal of any team. A lot of people talk about running the ball, running the ball. We have to make that statement. We have to make him trust us to run the ball. If we are not getting 4 or 5 yards on a carry, then it is going to be hard for him to keep calling runs."
Kenny Britt
On the Browns offense starting off yesterday's live tackling period with consecutive successful running plays:
"That is how we have to be on offense. We are going to line up, and we are going to play football. We want to punch people in the mouth. That is what I think we did to the defense yesterday. It was a good start. It all starts with the running game. That opens it up for the passing game. As a wide receiver, we like having one on ones."
On his role as a veteran WR and having a leadership role:
"I am just trying to be me to tell you the truth. The things that I have been doing in my career, the good and the bad, hopefully, the young guys will not follow in the bad stuff's steps. That will fall on my shoulders if they do. I try to lead them in the right way on the field and off the field."
Emmanuel Ogbah
On the message from defensive line coach Clyde Simmons and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after practice:
"It was intense. He just said that we can't let that happen to us and we are better than that. He got on us for doing that stuff, but it is all good. We are going to fix it for sure."
On if Williams would have made the team practice again if he could after watching the tape:
"Probably. I thought we were going to go back outside."
Kevin Zeitler
On working with OLs Shon Coleman and Cameron Erving as they compete at right tackle position:
"It has been great. They are both working hard. They are both very talented individuals, and it is nice to get this kind of camaraderie built because you never know what is going to happen during a season so the more people I work with, the better."
On if Wisconsin players see Thomas as an icon:
"Everyone knows about Joe Thomas at Wisconsin. Before I got there, I knew about him, how he was such a great player right away and everyone wants to be the next Joe Thomas so a lot of people are striving to be that."
Hue Jackson
"I am proud of our football team. We just have to keep working. We understand that it is just four days. We just have to keep working. I'm just trying not to make too big of where we are. We just have a lot of work to do as a football team. Having the live periods is really good for our football team right now because we see where we are. We see where we are as coaches, we see where we are as players and we know where we need to get to."
On RB Duke Johnson Jr.:
"He is doing sensationally. We ask a lot of Duke. Duke is doing a lot of things for us. He is a terrific football player. Glad he is a part of our organization and team. He is very valuable to what we do."
DL coach Clyde Simmons
On DL Danny Shelton:
"Danny has proven that he is becoming a leader for our group. He is becoming a leader for us. He has a lot of fire in him, and I love that about him. He is getting a grasp on what we want in our system. He has been in a system where he was asked to be on a two-gap [assignment] and all of that stuff. We are more of an attacking-style defense. It is an adjustment for him, but he is getting better at it every day."
On Garrett running 100-yard sprints after practice the past two days:
"That lets me know that he feels like he is not in good enough shape to play our defense. I know he wants to be on the field as much as possible and all of that stuff, but he has to be in great shape to play our defense. If he wants to play as many plays as he is trying to play, he has to be in great shape."
On if he told DL Myles Garrett to run sprints after practice:
"No, I didn't tell him to do that. That is one thing I admired about the young man. He does a lot of things on his own. He is not one of those complacent rookies where he is sitting back and just going through the motions of practice. He works at what he is doing, he asks the right questions and he does the right things all of the time."
OL coach Bob Wylie
On how an OL gels:
"It comes in the chemistry in the meeting room. The chemistry you create in the meeting room between the coaches and the players is more important than any X and O that I can draw on the board. That is the most important thing. The Xs and Os fall into place, but the chemistry that is created in that room is what really comes."
On how much practice time OL Joe Thomas needs to get ready for the season:
"Joe Thomas has played every play for 10 years. His amount of practice time you can count on one hand so what I am saying is, he will get himself ready. He will get himself ready the way he needs to get ready, and he has played next to Joel (Bitonio) before so the communication between them two is really good. He knows how to play the game. I am not worried about how many (practice) snaps he gets or if he doesn't have enough, no. He is fine in what we are doing."
On if it is mindboggling to think Thomas has played every snap for 10-consecutive seasons:
"That is mindboggling, yes. They should give him the yellow jacket now (laughter)."