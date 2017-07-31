BrownsCamp Quotebook: 'I don't want to have to be taken out'

The Browns finished their fifth day of training camp Monday.

From Duke Johnson Jr.'s expanded role to why Myles Garrett runs post-practice sprints, here are the best soundbites from Monday's interviews.

HUE JACKSON

"Duke is very bright and smart football player. He spends a lot of time in a lot of different rooms is the way I would put it so he can be able to prepare to do what we are asking him to do. He's done a good job. He has handled that stuff well. Hopefully we can give him a chance to do what he can do." — on RB Duke Johnson Jr.'s expanding role

"I'm not giving him free sacks that he wants. No, obviously he's doing a good job. He's rushing the passer. He has turned it up a little bit. I think he's in much better shape. He understands what we're expecting of him to do and he's doing it, so that's what you are seeing. You're seeing a young player that's starting to get better and better and better within our scheme." — on No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett's two sacks in practice

"I think the way we kind of do it on defense is you earn your keep. So he's playing well. We'll keep giving guys opportunities. If you demonstrate on our football team that you have the skill and you can help us win, we are going to give you an opportunity to be out there." — on Trevon Coley earning first-team reps Monday

MYLES GARRETT

"I want to be more than prepared for the games for the preseason and for the season. I don't want to have to be taken out because I'm tired or need a breather. I want to play enough snaps so that if we go 13, 14, 15-play drives, I am still able to get off and play like it is play two or three." — on why Garrett runs sprints post-practice

DUKE JOHNSON

"I didn't make enough plays. I didn't make enough plays for the team. That's something I brought to the coaching staff that I need to do is make more plays and they're giving me the opportunity to do that." — Johnson on his expanding role

JOHN GRECO

"I have always been kind of encouraged that if they need me at left guard, center or right guard, I am ready to step in at any moment. The past few years, I have had one position. There have been times when I have had to bump over, but like I said, they know that I can play anywhere. I just want to go out there every day and if they ask me, 'Hey, you are playing left guard today.' That's fine. If they ask me to play center, wherever they need me, I am ready to help out." — Greco on his versatility

SETH DEVALVE