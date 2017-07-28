BrownsCamp Quotebook: 'They can tell who has worked hard in the offseason'

It was a quarterbacks day in Berea but running back Isaiah Crowell had his say, too.

Here were the top quotes from Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Crowell and coach Hue Jackson from a windy, cooler day at training camp.

Hue Jackson

On if he has anything special planned for tomorrow's practice, the first in pads:

"Oh boy, wouldn't you like to know. It is going to be fun. It is going to be a good day tomorrow. Again, I truly believe that to get your team ready you have to play football and I think when you put on pads, blocking and tackling and doing those things, but also being smart and doing it in a controlled situation so that we take care of our team and we keep them as healthy as we can."

On what fans can expect tomorrow during the team's first padded practice:

"Anything can happen tomorrow that way at any time, I truly believe in that. I like to kind of change it up a little bit and we will tackle, we will get after each other a little bit, I think you have to. We are trying to build a physically-tough, mentally-tough football team."

On if the quarterbacks 'relax subconsciously' without a live pass rush:

"Absolutely. You have to keep their urgency in their body and their feet, all of it. Again, when you go against (defensive coordinator) Gregg Williams every day, you are under duress anyway."

On Kizer's poise for his age:

"I still think he plays video games, if that is what you mean. He is a bright young man. He comes from a good program, a good family. He has worked extremely hard."