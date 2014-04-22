Buccaneers-Browns Week 9 Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Additions: QB Josh McCown, WR Louis Murphy, WR Lavelle Hawkins, OT Anthony Collins, C Evan Dietrich-Smith, DE Michael Johnson, DT Clinton McDonald, CB Alterraun Verner, CB Mike Jenkins, SS Major Wright
Subtractions: QB Dan Orlovsky, OT Donald Penn, CB Darelle Revis
Biggest storyline: Lovie Smith will be the new sheriff in charge when Tampa Bay comes to town. After a full year off, the reenergized Smith returns to the sidelines and brings his heralded 4-3 defense with him. The Bears were .500 or above in seven of Smith's nine seasons in Chicago. Tampa's last playoff appearance came in 2007.
Biggest storyline part II: Including some non-notable special teams players, the Buccaneers brought in a total of 15 free agents. Smith declared Josh McCown the starter at the quarterback's introductory press conference, but said Mike Glennon will have a shot at competing. Verner, Jenkins and Wright should help offset the loss of Darelle Revis.
Biggest storyline part III: The Buc's are debuting new uniforms this season, something the Browns will be announcing early in 2015. Team President Alec Scheiner and Vice President Kevin Griffin were recently in Oregon meeting with Nike officials. "I'll be very surprised if our fans don't love our new-look uniforms," Scheiner said in a recent interview. "I think we're headed down a really cool path."