Buccaneers-Browns Week 9 Preview

Biggest storyline: Lovie Smith will be the new sheriff in charge when Tampa Bay comes to town. After a full year off, the reenergized Smith returns to the sidelines and brings his heralded 4-3 defense with him. The Bears were .500 or above in seven of Smith's nine seasons in Chicago. Tampa's last playoff appearance came in 2007.

Biggest storyline part II: Including some non-notable special teams players, the Buccaneers brought in a total of 15 free agents. Smith declared Josh McCown the starter at the quarterback's introductory press conference, but said Mike Glennon will have a shot at competing. Verner, Jenkins and Wright should help offset the loss of Darelle Revis.