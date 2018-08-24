By the Numbers: Browns keep penalties to a minimum in dress rehearsal victory

CLEVELAND — Breaking down a 5-0 win over the Eagles by the numbers…

4 — The Browns' starting defense was lights outs Thursday, forcing four turnovers in the first half against Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and Co.

2 — Two of those turnovers were interceptions by defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun and linebacker Jamie Collins. Foles, who helped lift Philadelphia to a Super Bowl last season, finished 13-of-17 for 127 yards.

1 — Number of penalties the Browns committed. In the past two games, the Browns were flagged for 20.

3 — Cleveland's front seven dominated, sacking Foles three times. Rookie linebacker Genard Avery, who later left with a hamstring injury, strip-sacked Foles with 1:16 to play in the first quarter.

65 — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a left hand injury in the first quarter, finished 11-of-15 for 65 yards. Taylor, who suffered the injury while scrambling to his left, falling awkwardly out of bounds on a fourth-and-1 near the goal line, returned to the field after a brief visit to the team's locker room.

258 — The Browns rolled off just 258 yards of offense against Philadelphia's 263.

138 — Most of those yards came behind Cleveland's ground game, which amassed 138 yards.

54 — Second-year kicker Zane Gonzalez knocked down a 54-yard field goal, a big kick as the incumbent competes with newcomer Ross Martin for the starting job.

6.4 — Running back Carlos Hyde averaged 6.4 yards a carry on seven attempts for 45 yards.

0 — A combined zero touchdowns were scored between the Browns and Eagles.

33 — C.J. Board, who's competing for a spot on the active roster, led Cleveland's receivers with 33 yards on four catches.