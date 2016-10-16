News

By the numbers: A poised Cody Kessler shines in loss to Tennessee

Oct 16, 2016 at 11:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

[

300x250-1986Tribute_Mack.jpg

](http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/news/article-5/1986-Browns-team-to-be-honored-1030/5bf3d609-a3ab-49e9-8ffe-2736870a4f04)NASHVILLE -- The comeback fell short and so did the Browns.

Cleveland fought back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell to the Titans, 28-26, on Sunday.

We're breaking it down by the numbers:

336 - After leaving last week's game against New England with a chest/ribs injury, rookie quarterback Cody Kessler had perhaps his best game yet, passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 26 of 41 throws.

6 - Perhaps what made Kessler's display that much more impressive was that it came under significant pressure from the Titans defense. He took six sacks and Tennessee hurried him another 11 times.

3.1 - The Browns came into Sunday determined to slow down veteran running back DeMarco Murray and the Titans' second-ranked run game. Cleveland held Murray to 3.1 yards a carry or 65 yards on 21 touches.

21 - In what head coach Hue Jackson once described as the team's "Achilles heel," the Browns struggled on third down, converting 3-of-14 for 21 percent.

40 - Cleveland's run game struggled for the second straight week, totaling 40 yards on 15 carries. Isaiah Crowell was shut down for 16 yards on nine carries.

75 - Terrelle Pryor continues to emerge as the Browns' top wide receiver, catching nine passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also completed one pass.

65 - Pryor's rookie counterpart, Ricardo Louis, had a career day, hauling in five passes for 65 yards, including a 42-yard catch that set up a touchdown before halftime.

284 - While the Browns slowed Tennessee's run game, they didn't have many answers for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns

2 - Cleveland sacked Mariota twice, both of which were career firsts for second-year nose tackle Danny Shelton and rookie Emmanuel Ogbah.

Photos: Browns vs. Titans - 1st Half

The Browns play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

QB Cody Kessler warms up before the Browns vs. Titans game in Week 6.
1 / 40

QB Cody Kessler warms up before the Browns vs. Titans game in Week 6.

Coach Hue Jackson watches players warm up.
2 / 40

Coach Hue Jackson watches players warm up.

QB Cody Kessler warms up.
3 / 40

QB Cody Kessler warms up.

Head Coach Hue Jackson greets WR Rashard Higgins on the field during pregame warmups.
4 / 40

Head Coach Hue Jackson greets WR Rashard Higgins on the field during pregame warmups.

QB Cody Kessler on the field at Nissan Stadium before the Browns vs. Titans game.
5 / 40

QB Cody Kessler on the field at Nissan Stadium before the Browns vs. Titans game.

No Title
6 / 40
K Cody Parkey makes a field goal in the first half of the Browns vs. Titans game.
7 / 40

K Cody Parkey makes a field goal in the first half of the Browns vs. Titans game.

P Britton Colquitt (left) and K Cody Parkey (right) celebrate after Parkey's field goal.
8 / 40

P Britton Colquitt (left) and K Cody Parkey (right) celebrate after Parkey's field goal.

LB Christian Kirksey chases Titans RB DeMarco Murray in the first half.
9 / 40

LB Christian Kirksey chases Titans RB DeMarco Murray in the first half.

LB Joe Schobert (53) watches Titans QB Marcus Mariota from the line of scrimmage.
10 / 40

LB Joe Schobert (53) watches Titans QB Marcus Mariota from the line of scrimmage.

LBs Demario Davis (56) and Cam Johnson (57) make a tackle.
11 / 40

LBs Demario Davis (56) and Cam Johnson (57) make a tackle.

DB Tramon Williams Sr. prepares for a play.
12 / 40

DB Tramon Williams Sr. prepares for a play.

DL Carl Nassib tackles Titans RB DeMarco Murray.
13 / 40

DL Carl Nassib tackles Titans RB DeMarco Murray.

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun waits for the snap.
14 / 40

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun waits for the snap.

DB Jamar Taylor makes a tackle.
15 / 40

DB Jamar Taylor makes a tackle.

DB Ibraheim Campbell (left) congratulates DB Jamar Taylor (middle) after Taylor's tackle.
16 / 40

DB Ibraheim Campbell (left) congratulates DB Jamar Taylor (middle) after Taylor's tackle.

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines during the first half.
17 / 40

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines during the first half.

LB Demario Davis (56) and DL Jamie Meder (98) make a tackle.
18 / 40

LB Demario Davis (56) and DL Jamie Meder (98) make a tackle.

DL Jamie Meder (98) makes a tackle.
19 / 40

DL Jamie Meder (98) makes a tackle.

The Browns defense at the line of scrimmage.
20 / 40

The Browns defense at the line of scrimmage.

DB Ibraheim Campbell on the sidelines during the first half.
21 / 40

DB Ibraheim Campbell on the sidelines during the first half.

QB Cody Kessler drops back to pass.
22 / 40

QB Cody Kessler drops back to pass.

TE Gary Barnidge runs down the field.
23 / 40

TE Gary Barnidge runs down the field.

RB George Atkinson III at the line of scrimmage.
24 / 40

RB George Atkinson III at the line of scrimmage.

C Cam Erving (74) makes a call before the snap.
25 / 40

C Cam Erving (74) makes a call before the snap.

DL Jamie Meder chases Titans QB Marcus Mariota.
26 / 40

DL Jamie Meder chases Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

LB Emmanuel Ogbah in action against the Titans.
27 / 40

LB Emmanuel Ogbah in action against the Titans.

OL Shon Coleman during the Browns vs. Titans game.
28 / 40

OL Shon Coleman during the Browns vs. Titans game.

QB Kevin Hogan throws on the sideline during the first half.
29 / 40

QB Kevin Hogan throws on the sideline during the first half.

QB Cody Kessler calls a play.
30 / 40

QB Cody Kessler calls a play.

RB Isaiah Crowell (center) runs with the ball.
31 / 40

RB Isaiah Crowell (center) runs with the ball.

DB Derrick Kindred makes a tackle.
32 / 40

DB Derrick Kindred makes a tackle.

DL Stephen Paea (99) and LB Cam Johnson (57) tackle Titans RB DeMarcus Murray.
33 / 40

DL Stephen Paea (99) and LB Cam Johnson (57) tackle Titans RB DeMarcus Murray.

RB Isaiah Crowell talks with Coach Kirby Wilson on the sideline.
34 / 40

RB Isaiah Crowell talks with Coach Kirby Wilson on the sideline.

DL Danny Shelton makes a tackle.
35 / 40

DL Danny Shelton makes a tackle.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.
36 / 40

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.

The Browns offense gets ready for a play.
37 / 40

The Browns offense gets ready for a play.

OL Joe Thomas on the sidelines in the first half.
38 / 40

OL Joe Thomas on the sidelines in the first half.

DL Danny Shelton sacks Titans QB Marcus Mariota.
39 / 40

DL Danny Shelton sacks Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. catches a touchdown pass in double coverage at the end of the first half.
40 / 40

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. catches a touchdown pass in double coverage at the end of the first half.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising