By the numbers: A poised Cody Kessler shines in loss to Tennessee

NASHVILLE -- The comeback fell short and so did the Browns.

Cleveland fought back from a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell to the Titans, 28-26, on Sunday.

We're breaking it down by the numbers:

336 - After leaving last week's game against New England with a chest/ribs injury, rookie quarterback Cody Kessler had perhaps his best game yet, passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 26 of 41 throws.

6 - Perhaps what made Kessler's display that much more impressive was that it came under significant pressure from the Titans defense. He took six sacks and Tennessee hurried him another 11 times.

3.1 - The Browns came into Sunday determined to slow down veteran running back DeMarco Murray and the Titans' second-ranked run game. Cleveland held Murray to 3.1 yards a carry or 65 yards on 21 touches.

21 - In what head coach Hue Jackson once described as the team's "Achilles heel," the Browns struggled on third down, converting 3-of-14 for 21 percent.

40 - Cleveland's run game struggled for the second straight week, totaling 40 yards on 15 carries. Isaiah Crowell was shut down for 16 yards on nine carries.

75 - Terrelle Pryor continues to emerge as the Browns' top wide receiver, catching nine passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also completed one pass.

65 - Pryor's rookie counterpart, Ricardo Louis, had a career day, hauling in five passes for 65 yards, including a 42-yard catch that set up a touchdown before halftime.

284 - While the Browns slowed Tennessee's run game, they didn't have many answers for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns