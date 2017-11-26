By the Numbers: Bengals' ground attack overshadows Browns offense's improvement

CINCINNATI — Breaking down Sunday's loss to the Bengals by the numbers…

405 — After posting a season-low in total yards last week, the Browns rolled up 405 yards against the Bengals, including 215 at halftime. It marked Cleveland's third-best statistical showing this year.

152 — The Bengals, who entered Sunday's game with the NFL's worst rushing attack, finished with a season-high 152 yards on 30 carries. It was the most Cleveland has allowed this season.

114 — In the process, the Browns also allowed their second 100-yard rusher in as many weeks when Joe Mixon ran 23 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Mixon, a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma, added three catches for 51 yards.

169 — The Browns ran for 169 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries after struggling against the Jaguars last weekend. The week before, Cleveland ran for a season-high 201 yards in Detroit. Running back Isaiah Crowell led the charge with 16 carries for 95 yards.

268 — Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer bounced back from a rough performance against Jacksonville last weekend, throwing for 268 yards on 18-of-31 attempts. He also had zero turnovers after combining for four giveaways against the Jaguars.

66 — Matched up against Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Jason McCourty helped limit the Pro Bowler to five catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns. Green, a six-time Pro Bowler, has given Cleveland's secondary fits in the past (including a 169-yard performance against the Browns last year at Paul Brown Stadium).

64 — In his second game back from injury, second-year receiver Corey Coleman caught three passes for 64 yards, including a 44-yard haul that was the Browns' longest play of the day.