By the Numbers: Breaking down the Browns' 2023 season 

After a disappointing loss in the Wild Card round to the game to the Texans, the Browns head into the offseason. So, let's take a look at some of the numbers that shaped the 2023 season for the Browns.

4 – In his second season with the Browns, CB Martin Emerson Jr. found multiple ways to have an impact on the Browns defense. He led the Browns in interceptions this season with four, as well as set a career high.

6 – TE David Njoku found his spots in the Browns offense to be effective and led the Browns with a career-high six receiving touchdowns – the most by a tight end since Gary Barnidge recorded nine in 2015.

9 – After the Browns lost RB Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury, RB Kareem Hunt played a key role in the run game for the Browns offense. Hunt finished the regular season with a career-high nine rushing touchdowns, which led the team. He added an additional rushing touchdown during the Browns' Wild Card game against the Texans.

14 – DE Myles Garrett led the Browns with 14 sacks during the regular season and finished tied for seventh in the NFL. His 14 sacks tied for the third-most by a Brown in a season. Garrett is also the only NFL player to record at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons and the only player to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past six seasons.

14 – Emerson and CB Greg Newsome II each finished the regular season with 14 total passes defended, which led the Browns. Newsome set a career high with his 14 passes defended.

29.1 – The Browns led the NFL in third-down percentage at 29.1 percent. Teams only converted 67-of-230 third-down attempts during the regular season.

33 – K Dustin Hopkins broke a Browns record when he made 33 field goals this season. It's the most by a Browns player in a season. Hopkins added to that accolade as his eight 50-plus yards field goals set a team record.

81 – Njoku also led the team with 81 total receptions this season, the fifth-most by a Browns tight end in a season and tied for eighth-most by any Browns player.

101 – LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took a step forward this season in his success on the field, as he led the Browns with 101 tackles – which set a new career high in his third season. Of those 101 tackles, 72 were solo tackles for Owusu-Koramoah.

164.7 – The Browns pass defense limited team's success through the air, as they allowed an average of 164.7 passing yards per game, which led the league.

265 – WR Amari Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards in Week 16. He also had the most receiving yards by any NFL player in a game during the regular season. Cooper added 11 receptions during that Week 16 matchup – which tied for third most in a game in Browns history.

270.2 – The net yards allowed per game by the Browns defense, which was the fewest allowed in the NFL since the 2014 Seahawks allowed 267.1. It was also the fewest allowed by a Browns team since 1957.