By the Numbers: Breaking down the Browns' loss to Philadelphia

Sep 11, 2016 at 10:45 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Hue Jackson said the Browns had their chances Sunday, but they weren't able to leave Philadelphia with a win.

Instead, Cleveland dropped its opener, 29-10, at Lincoln Financial Field in what was a game of momentum changes and big plays.

We're breaking it all down.

58 - The longest catch of the afternoon came when quarterback Robert Griffin III found rookie receiver Corey Coleman for a 58-yard pass on the first play after halftime. It was Coleman's first NFL catch.

15.8 - Speaking of the Browns receivers, seven players caught at least two passes and the group averaged

15.8 yards a grab.

3.5 - The Browns held Eagles running back Ryan Mathews to 77 yards on 22 attempts, or 3.5 yards a carry.

278 - In his rookie debut, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passed for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22-of-37 throws.

33 - The Browns defense wasn't perfect, but it put up a solid effort against Philadelphia, especially on third down. They held the Eagles to 5-of-15 conversions on third down or 33 percent.

7 - veteran linebacker Demario Davis led all defenders with seven tackles.

2 - The Browns sacked Wentz twice as linebacker Christian Kirksey and rookie defensive end Carl Nassib each dropped the quarterback

50.2 - New Browns punter Britton Colquitt had several booming kicks for an average of 50.2 yards a kick. He also had a long punt of 59 yards.

14 - Number of Browns first downs compared to Philadephia's 23. The Browns did not pick up a first down in the first quarter.

3 - Number of rookies in Cleveland's starting lineup, as wide receiver Corey Coleman got the start on offense and Emmanuel Ogbah and Carl Nassib started on defense.

4-15 - While errors hurt Cleveland, they were relatively disciplined, totaling just four penalties for 15 yards.

39:20 - The time of possession by the Eagles offense compared to Cleveland's 20:40.

