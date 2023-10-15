By the numbers: Browns beat the odds and defeat the 49ers

The Browns beat the 49ers in stunning fashion on Sunday, handing the 49ers their first loss of the season after a missed field goal at the end of the fourth by San Francisco.

So, we analyzed key figures from the Browns 19-17 win over the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

13-10 – The 49ers faced their first second-half deficit of the season after K Dustin Hopkins made a 46-yard field goal with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

108 – The Browns defense held the 49ers to 108 rushing yards their lowest this season.

55.3 – QB Brock Purdy ended the game with a 55.3 passer rating, his lowest of the season. Coming into Sunday, he had the best passer rating amongst quarterbacks.

125 – The Browns defense held the 49ers to 125 passing yards, their lowest this season.

5 – Number of times the Browns defense tackled the 49ers for a loss. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had three of the five tackles.

16 – The Browns give the 49ers their first loss in 16 regular season games, going back to the 2022 regular season.

1 – CB Martin Emerson intercepted Purdy on the 49ers' first possession of the third quarter. It was Emerson's first career interception and Purdy's first of the season.

2 – The Browns recorded two sacks in the game on Purdy.

108 – WR Amari Cooper caught four passes for 108 yards. This is his second time cracking the 100-yard mark this season.

41 – 49ers K Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have won the game for San Francisco.

160 – The Browns rushed for 160 yards, the most since Week 2. RB Jerome Ford led the Browns with 84 rushing yards.