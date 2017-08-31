By the Numbers: Browns complete undefeated preseason for 1st time since 1986

CHICAGO — The Browns wrapped up the preseason with a 25-0 win over the Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

We're breaking it down by the numbers:

1986 — For the first time since 1986, the Browns finished the preseason 4-0 with wins over Chicago, Tampa Bay, the New York Giants and New Orleans. Since joining the NFL in 1950, the Browns have only had a perfect preseason four times. The team went undefeated in 1950

(5-0), 1962 (5-0), 1982 (4-0) and 1986 (4-0).

68 — Cleveland's defense continued its preseason dominance, holding Chicago to 159 total yards, including just 68 in the first half.

3 — It's been three straight games since the Browns surrendered a touchdown.

27 — In place of starting quarterback DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Rannell Hall late in the second quarter. The play broke open a scoreless game and gave the Browns a lead they wouldn't surrender.

144 — Speaking of Kessler, who started eight games as a rookie in 2016, he completed 11-of-18 throws for 144 yards and a touchdown. He's competing with Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan to be the team's backup quarterback.

180 — Hogan passed for 180 yards on 13-of-18 throws and two touchdown passes, including a 51-yarder to Randall Telfer in the third quarter.

50 — As the Browns continue to feel out their rotation at receiver, Jordan Leslie has stepped up in recent weeks, catching three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown Thursday night.

53 — Rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez knocked down a 53-yard field goal to put the Browns ahead, 10-0, in the third quarter.