By the Numbers: Browns outgain Colts but still come up short

Sep 24, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

INDIANAPOLIS –

153 -- Cleveland had no answer for star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who caught seven passes for 153 yards and a 61-yard touchdown. Targeted 11 times, Hilton proved to be a difference maker for a Colts offense that struggled in its first two weeks of the season.

286 - Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer combined for 286 yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and three interceptions on a day that saw him go through highs and lows. Kizer, who struggled with turnovers last week in Baltimore, completed 22-of-47 throws for 242 yards.

104 -- Duke Johnson continues to be a playmaker for the Browns, combining for 104 yards on eight touches. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run he punctuated by leaping into the end zone.

274 -- Traded to Indianapolis earlier this month, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked sharp in his second start with the team, combining for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and 274 yards. Brissett, the second-year signal caller, backed up Tom Brady in New England last season.

346 -- After falling behind 28-7 late in the first half, Cleveland's defense gave up just three points in the second half. The Browns also outgained the Colts, 346-335, despite trailing the entire game. Cleveland also out-gained Baltimore last weekend.

8 -- Second-year middle linebacker Joe Schobert led the Browns with eight tackles and also recorded a half sack.

Photos: Browns vs. Colts

The Browns play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
1 / 28

LB Christian Kirksey (left) and LB Joe Schobert (right) sack Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.
2 / 28

LB Joe Schobert tackles Colts TE Brandon Williams.

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.
3 / 28

Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sideline.

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.
4 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.
5 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.
6 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell tries to escape Colts ILB Jon Bostic.

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.
7 / 28

TE Seth DeValve catches a deep ball from QB DeShone Kizer.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.
8 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs with the ball.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.
9 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. runs for the endzone in the first half.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.
10 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. leaps over Colts CB Pierre Desir for a touchdown.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.
11 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. (right) celebrates his touchdown in the first half.

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.
12 / 28

TE Seth DeValve runs with the ball.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.
13 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to throw.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.
14 / 28

RB Isaiah Crowell runs with the ball.

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.
15 / 28

WR Kenny Britt makes a catch for 38 yards.

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.
16 / 28

WR Jordan Leslie makes a one-handed catch to put the Browns in a position to score.

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.
17 / 28

TE David Njoku scores a touchdown.

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.
18 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell.

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.
19 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
20 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.
21 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer throws against the Colts.

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.
22 / 28

DB Derrick Kindred tackles Colts RB Frank Gore.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.
23 / 28

RB Duke Johnson Jr. dodges a tackle by Colts ILB Jeremiah George.

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.
24 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer passes in the second half.

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.
25 / 28

TE David Njoku in action against the Colts.

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.
26 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer scrambles in the second half.

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.
27 / 28

QB DeShone Kizer looks to pass.

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
28 / 28

WR Kenny Britt catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

