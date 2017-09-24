By the Numbers: Browns outgain Colts but still come up short

INDIANAPOLIS –

153 -- Cleveland had no answer for star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who caught seven passes for 153 yards and a 61-yard touchdown. Targeted 11 times, Hilton proved to be a difference maker for a Colts offense that struggled in its first two weeks of the season.

286 - Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer combined for 286 yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and three interceptions on a day that saw him go through highs and lows. Kizer, who struggled with turnovers last week in Baltimore, completed 22-of-47 throws for 242 yards.

104 -- Duke Johnson continues to be a playmaker for the Browns, combining for 104 yards on eight touches. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run he punctuated by leaping into the end zone.

274 -- Traded to Indianapolis earlier this month, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked sharp in his second start with the team, combining for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) and 274 yards. Brissett, the second-year signal caller, backed up Tom Brady in New England last season.

346 -- After falling behind 28-7 late in the first half, Cleveland's defense gave up just three points in the second half. The Browns also outgained the Colts, 346-335, despite trailing the entire game. Cleveland also out-gained Baltimore last weekend.