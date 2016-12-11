News

By the numbers: Isaiah Crowell's big day not enough to lift Browns

Dec 11, 2016 at 09:15 AM
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

CLEVELAND — The Browns fell into an early hole and couldn't climb out of it. Cleveland lost, 23-10, to the Bengals on a cold and snowy Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We're breaking it down by the numbers.

169 — The Browns rushed for 169 yards on 22 attempts for a 7.68 average, the eighth-highest total in team history and the best since the team registered an 8.04 average at Seattle on Dec. 3, 1978. 

113 — Crowell, who accounted for the bulk of the aforementioned figure, also had one of his best games, rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries. It was his fourth time eclipsing the 100-yard mark this season.

4 — Led by rookie Emmanuel Ogbah, the Browns sacked Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four times.

15 — Outside linebacker Jamie Collins led Cleveland with 15 tackles — including 12 solo stops — two tackles for loss and a sack.

135 — In his return to the field, Robert Griffin III totaled 135 yards (104 passing, 31 rushing) and a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Griffin, who played for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury Week 1, struggled early before settling down in the second half.

213 — Without star receiver A.J. Green, the Bengals leaned on a run game that finished with 213 yards. They were led by Jeremy Hill, who had 111 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

1 — As a symptom of a sputtering pass game, receiver Terrelle Pryor finished with just one catch for three yards on three targets. Pryor leads Cleveland in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

8 — Eight Browns receivers caught at least one pass but no one caught more than three passes.

254 — Cleveland finished with 254 yards, most of which came in the second half after posting 76 yards in the first half.

Advertising