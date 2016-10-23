By the Numbers: Kevin Hogan's debut no match for high-powered Bengals offense

**
CINCINNATI —** Hue Jackson and the Browns were clearly disappointed by another loss, this time a 31-17 defeat to the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
We're breaking it down by the numbers:
204 - In place of Cody Kessler, who exited the game with a concussion in the second quarter, backup quarterback Kevin Hogan combined for 204 total yards (100 passing, 104 rushing) and a touchdown. Hogan, whom the Browns elevated from the practice squad earlier this month, made his NFL debut Sunday.
28 - Hogan's lone touchdown, a 28-yard keeper in which he plowed past Bengals defenders, marks the longest touchdown run by a Browns QB in franchise history.
169 - Without star cornerback Joe Haden, the Browns struggled to slow down All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green, who caught eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown
559 - Behind Green and running back Jeremy Hill, who had 168 rushing yards on nine carries, the Bengals totaled 559 yards, the most given up by Cleveland this season.
180 - The Browns rushing attack seemed to get a bit back on track, totaling 180 yards on Sunday. Hogan's keepers played a key role, but Isaiah Crowell had 12 carries for 63 yards.
43 - Jackson has described the Browns' struggle on third down as an "Achilles heel" but Cleveland improved Sunday, converting 43 percent of its attempts (6-of-14) while holding Cincinnati to 5-of-10.
97.7 - Before he left with a concussion, Kessler notched a 97.7 quarterback rating going 9-of-11 for 82 yards.
66 - Tight end Gary Barnidge led the Browns with six catches for 66 yards, including a long grab of 17.
8 - Number of Browns players who caught at least three passes Sunday.
308 - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns
Take a look at the best photos from the Browns vs. Bengals game in Week 7.