By the Numbers: Kevin Hogan's debut no match for high-powered Bengals offense

Oct 23, 2016 at 12:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

**

CINCINNATI —** Hue Jackson and the Browns were clearly disappointed by another loss, this time a 31-17 defeat to the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. 

We're breaking it down by the numbers:

204 - In place of Cody Kessler, who exited the game with a concussion in the second quarter, backup quarterback Kevin Hogan combined for 204 total yards (100 passing, 104 rushing) and a touchdown. Hogan, whom the Browns elevated from the practice squad earlier this month, made his NFL debut Sunday.

28 - Hogan's lone touchdown, a 28-yard keeper in which he plowed past Bengals defenders, marks the longest touchdown run by a Browns QB in franchise history. 

169 - Without star cornerback Joe Haden, the Browns struggled to slow down All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green, who caught eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown 

559 - Behind Green and running back Jeremy Hill, who had 168 rushing yards on nine carries, the Bengals totaled 559 yards, the most given up by Cleveland this season.

180 - The Browns rushing attack seemed to get a bit back on track, totaling 180 yards on Sunday. Hogan's keepers played a key role, but Isaiah Crowell had 12 carries for 63 yards. 

43 - Jackson has described the Browns' struggle on third down as an "Achilles heel" but Cleveland improved Sunday, converting 43 percent of its attempts (6-of-14) while holding Cincinnati to 5-of-10.

97.7 - Before he left with a concussion, Kessler notched a 97.7 quarterback rating going 9-of-11 for 82 yards. 

66 - Tight end Gary Barnidge led the Browns with six catches for 66 yards, including a long grab of 17. 

8 - Number of Browns players who caught at least three passes Sunday.

308 - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns ​

Photos: Browns vs. Bengals - Top Shots

Take a look at the best photos from the Browns vs. Bengals game in Week 7.

DB Tracy Howard in action against the Bengals during the first half.
1 / 12

DB Tracy Howard in action against the Bengals during the first half.

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Bengals RB Jeremy Hill in the first half.
2 / 12

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Bengals RB Jeremy Hill in the first half.

K Cody Parkey watches his field goal attempt in the first half.
3 / 12

K Cody Parkey watches his field goal attempt in the first half.

DB Jamar Taylor tackles Cincinnati Bengals RB Jeremy Hill in the first half.
4 / 12

DB Jamar Taylor tackles Cincinnati Bengals RB Jeremy Hill in the first half.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs for a touchdown in the first half.
5 / 12

RB Isaiah Crowell runs for a touchdown in the first half.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs in the endzone in the first half.
6 / 12

RB Isaiah Crowell runs in the endzone in the first half.

RB Isaiah Crowell is chased by Bengals defenders in the first half.
7 / 12

RB Isaiah Crowell is chased by Bengals defenders in the first half.

QB Cody Kessler looks to pass in the first half.
8 / 12

QB Cody Kessler looks to pass in the first half.

QB Kevin Hogan hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell in the first half.
9 / 12

QB Kevin Hogan hands the ball off to RB Isaiah Crowell in the first half.

QB Kevin Hogan runs for a touchdown in the second half.
10 / 12

QB Kevin Hogan runs for a touchdown in the second half.

QB Kevin Hogan reaches for the endzone in the second half.
11 / 12

QB Kevin Hogan reaches for the endzone in the second half.

LB Emmanuel Ogbah sacks Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the second half.
12 / 12

LB Emmanuel Ogbah sacks Bengals QB Andy Dalton in the second half.

