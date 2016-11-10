By the numbers: Ravens use 2nd half surge to top Browns

BALTIMORE -- The Browns mounted a lead at halftime but couldn't sustain such momentum. Instead, they fell to the Ravens, 28-7, in Baltimore and dropped to 0-10.

We're breaking it down by the numbers.

25 - After taking a 7-3 lead just before halftime, the Browns surrendered 25 unanswered points to the Ravens.

164 - The Browns defense was stingy in the first half, locking down Baltimore to 164 yards in the first half and picking off Joe Flacco in the first quarter. In part because of that effort, Cleveland entered halftime with a 7-6 lead.

25 - Cleveland's lone touchdown of the night came when Cody Kessler connected with fellow rookie tight end Seth DeValve on a 25-yard pass. It was the second catch and first touchdown of DeValve's NFL career.

9 - Jamie Collins Sr., playing in his second game with the Browns, stuffed the stat sheet with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry.

144 - Cleveland's offense was held to a season low of 144 total yards, most of which came in the first half.