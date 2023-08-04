By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Rookies make big contributions in preseason debut

Aug 04, 2023 at 12:28 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

CANTON — We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 21-16 preseason victory over the Jets in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

7 — All seven members of Cleveland's 2023 draft class were dressed and very active in Thursday's game. They received big opportunities with a large number of veteran players not dressing for the game.

124.1 — No one made more of the opportunity than QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who shined in the second half. His 124.1 QB rating was the byproduct of 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 36 yards on the ground.

0 — That's the number of snaps rookie T Dawand Jones missed in Thursday's game. He was on the field for every play at right tackle.

35 — Receiving yards, a team-high, for third-round WR Cedric Tillman, who started and played most of the first half. He did not play in the second.

2 — Tackles apiece for third-round rookie DT Siaki Ika and fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire.

1 — Big fourth-down stop for fifth-round CB Cameron Mitchell, who stepped in front of a Jets pass during the fourth quarter to get the defense off the field.

69 — Combined rushing and receiving yards for RB John Kelly Jr., who caught a touchdown pass from Kellen Mond late in the second quarter to give the Browns their first points of the game.

22 — Combined penalties by the Jets and Browns.

10 — Third-down stops by the Browns defense. Cleveland's offense, meanwhile, was 7-of-13 on third downs.

7 — More days until the Browns are back in action, when they host the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Advertising