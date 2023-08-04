By the Numbers: Rookies make big contributions in preseason debut

CANTON — We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 21-16 preseason victory over the Jets in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
7 — All seven members of Cleveland's 2023 draft class were dressed and very active in Thursday's game. They received big opportunities with a large number of veteran players not dressing for the game.
124.1 — No one made more of the opportunity than QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who shined in the second half. His 124.1 QB rating was the byproduct of 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 36 yards on the ground.
0 — That's the number of snaps rookie T Dawand Jones missed in Thursday's game. He was on the field for every play at right tackle.
35 — Receiving yards, a team-high, for third-round WR Cedric Tillman, who started and played most of the first half. He did not play in the second.
2 — Tackles apiece for third-round rookie DT Siaki Ika and fourth-round DE Isaiah McGuire.
1 — Big fourth-down stop for fifth-round CB Cameron Mitchell, who stepped in front of a Jets pass during the fourth quarter to get the defense off the field.
69 — Combined rushing and receiving yards for RB John Kelly Jr., who caught a touchdown pass from Kellen Mond late in the second quarter to give the Browns their first points of the game.
22 — Combined penalties by the Jets and Browns.
10 — Third-down stops by the Browns defense. Cleveland's offense, meanwhile, was 7-of-13 on third downs.
7 — More days until the Browns are back in action, when they host the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game