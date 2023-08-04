By the Numbers: Rookies make big contributions in preseason debut

7 — All seven members of Cleveland's 2023 draft class were dressed and very active in Thursday's game. They received big opportunities with a large number of veteran players not dressing for the game.

124.1 — No one made more of the opportunity than QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who shined in the second half. His 124.1 QB rating was the byproduct of 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 36 yards on the ground.

0 — That's the number of snaps rookie T Dawand Jones missed in Thursday's game. He was on the field for every play at right tackle.

35 — Receiving yards, a team-high, for third-round WR Cedric Tillman, who started and played most of the first half. He did not play in the second.