Can Miles Austin, Jordan Cameron begin closing the Josh Gordon gap?

First indications of how the Browns will fill the Josh Gordon gap.We won't see much of them tonight – and we shouldn't – but it will be interesting to watch how tight end Jordan Cameron and the Browns' new No. 1 receiver, Miles Austin, function. Cameron suddenly finds himself as the lone difference-maker in the Browns' offense. With Gordon playing up to the level of one of the top receivers the game has ever seen, Cameron had ample opportunities to catch enough passes to join Gordon as a first-time Pro Bowler last season. Without Gordon, Cameron has to show he can every bit as effective. It won't be easy. And this hasn't exactly been a stellar preseason for Cameron so far. Meanwhile, Austin has to take ownership of the No. 1 receiver role because he has the best the Browns have at the position. His talent level isn't close to Gordon's, but this is a chance for him to demonstrate that he can at least pick up some of the slack.