News

Carlos Hyde feels he's the 'best' running back in draft

Feb 21, 2014 at 10:50 AM
hyde_576_022114.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The best running back in this year's National Football League draft?

That's what former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde wants to prove when he begins on-field drill work at the NFL combine.

After running for 1,408 yards and averaging a eye-popping 7.7 yards per rushing attempt in 2013, Hyde – who was suspended for the first three games of the year after being involved in an incident at a Columbus nightclub – is a man on a mission this weekend.

He wants to show the scouts, coaches and front office personnel who have assembled for the combine that he is worth whatever risk they might see in selecting him.

"I feel like I've grown up a lot (over the past two seasons at Ohio State)," Hyde said Friday. "Two or three years ago, my mind wasn't all in. I wasn't fully committed to the program. I feel like as I got older, I bought into the system.

"I feel like I came back stronger after (last fall's) suspension. It was my last year. I knew that I wasn't going to be able to come back and get those games back. My mindset going into those (remaining) games was 'this is it right here.' I pretty much gave it my all."

And that's exactly what he is planning on doing at the combine.

"I definitely feel like I'm the best running back in this draft," Hyde said with a grin. "I feel like my game does the talking. If you watch the film, you can see it for yourself."

While the affable running back is confident in his abilities, he shows few signs of being over confident either.

"It's what I bring to the table; I'm 5-11, 230 pounds. I'm probably one of the fastest running backs here," Hyde said, adding that he hopes to impress NFL teams with his speed and quickness.

Comparisons? How about San Francisco 49ers workhorse Frank Gore.

"When I think about my game, I think about guys like Frank Gore, (Seattle's) Marshawn Lynch. Those type of guys," he said.

"I like to watch those guys play. You see them running the ball out of the shotgun in the spread, sort of what I did at Ohio State. I just watched them and seen how they ran, how much success they had in those run plays. Kind of similar to what I did."

Hyde was asked how important it would be to be selected in the first round?

"It's big time right there, to get drafted in the first round," he said. "They're not taking running backs in the first round anymore like they used to. So to be selected in the first round would be huge."

Would he mind going to a team where he might have to share carries rather than being the primary guy?

"I wouldn't mind it at all. Those guys, they would have already been there. I'd just learn from them," Hyde said.

How about staying close to Columbus and having the chance to play for the Browns? Cleveland's running game struggled last season, so he would most likely be an upgrade.

"I think that I could help them with their running game. I had a chance to watch a couple of Browns games (last season). Being at Ohio State, you see their games all the time," he said.

"There were some games struggled running the ball. And to be successful in the league, you have to be able to run the ball. And I feel like I can definitely help with that."

This Road to the Draft segment is driven by Liberty Ford.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising