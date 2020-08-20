CB Kevin Johnson sidelined with abdominal injury

Aug 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

082020_johnson

Browns CB Kevin Johnson, who had emerged as one of the team's bright spots during the first five days of Training Camp, suffered an abdominal injury during Wednesday's practice.

Johnson suffered the injury when another player fell on him during Wednesday's practice. He was admitted to University Hospitals after the practice, and tests revealed he sustained a lacerated liver. Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for the next 24 hours to undergo further observation.

Johnson, a former first-round pick out of Wake Forest, signed with the Browns in March. Through the first part of camp, Johnson provided a constant, play-making presence in the slot with the first-team defense.

