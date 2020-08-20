CB Kevin Johnson sidelined with abdominal injury

Browns CB Kevin Johnson, who had emerged as one of the team's bright spots during the first five days of Training Camp, suffered an abdominal injury during Wednesday's practice.

Johnson suffered the injury when another player fell on him during Wednesday's practice. He was admitted to University Hospitals after the practice, and tests revealed he sustained a lacerated liver. Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for the next 24 hours to undergo further observation.