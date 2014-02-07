News

CBS to air Thursday Night games

Feb 07, 2014 at 09:04 AM
140207-thursday-night-top.jpg

For the 2014 regular season, NFL Network and CBS will partner to bring the excitement of Thursday Night Football to a broader audience, as the broadcast television network will carry an eight-game schedule.

The NFL and CBS announced the agreement earlier this week which will bring an another eight Thursday games to broadcast television, in addition to the annual Thanksgiving Day games carried by CBS, FOX and NBC.

"We are very pleased to build on our outstanding partnership with the NFL by expanding our coverage to Thursday nights," CBS Corporation President and CEO Les Moonves said in a statement, according to CBSSports.com. "CBS is a premium content company and the NFL represents the best premium content there is. I look forward to all this new deal will do for us not only on Thursday nights, but across our entire schedule."

Through the partnership, CBS will produce 14 Thursday Night Football and two Saturday games, with the latter contests to be aired on NFL Network. NFL Network hosts will be utilized for pregame, halftime and postgame shows, and CBS's lead broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and color analyst Phil Simms will call the games.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus is proud of the network's relationship with the NFL, and is pleased to be able to extend that partnership for the 2014 season.

"The NFL is the most powerful programming in television," McManus said. "To add a primetime NFL package to our successful Sunday AFC package further strengthens our position in the sports marketplace. We look forward to having Jim and Phil and our top production team showcased in prime time on Thursday nights."

According to the CBS Sports report, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is thrilled with the agreement, which the league can extend into the 2015 regular season.

"NFL Network built Thursday into a night for NFL fans," Goodell said, according to CBSSports.com. "Our goal is to bring these games to more fans on broadcast television with unprecedented promotion and visibility for Thursday Night Football on CBS."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising