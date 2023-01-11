Chase Winovich hosts "Winovich Wonderland" at Cleveland Metroparks

Scholars of Boys Hope Girls Hope Northeast Ohio gathered at the Cleveland Metroparks for what they thought would be a normal night of celebration to bring in the new year.

Instead, Chase Winovich surprised them him for a night of fun winter activities at the Cleveland Metroparks' Strongsville Tobogganing Chutes. Participants had the opportunity to ride with Chase down the twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes, the tallest and fastest in Ohio.

Following an hour of non-stop rides, Chase had another special surprise waiting for them inside the facility. Each participant was welcomed to their own "Winovich Wonderland" Cleveland Browns jersey with their last name printed on the back. He also provided gifts for each kid tailored to their own unique interests. Gifts ranged from basketballs to video games to new art supplies.

The group capped off the night with hot chocolate and cookies with the Browns' mascot, Chomps.