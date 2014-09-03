Chris Kirksey reacts to the Madden Glitch

Pictures, vines and YouTube videos began flooding Kirksey's Twitter timeline, showing the linebacker and the video games' humongous error.

"I just immediately started laughing," said Kirksey. "My friends from back home joked with me. They told me that's the only way to get your face out there, being one-foot tall."

The glitch was such an oddity, that Kirksey's name did get out there. Dozens of media outlets requested him for interviews on Tuesday, before Kirksey appeared on SportsCenter and CNN to talk about the rare video game situation. He picked more than 1,000 followers on Twitter, too.

Through all the humor in this situation, the ever-so wise Kirksey is actually using the glitch as motivation for tiny football players.

"No matter how small you are: dream big and live big," said Kirksey. "There's a good message behind this glitch that I actually might stick with."