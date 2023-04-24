Community

CL3 Alliance (Browns', Cavaliers' and Guardians') Hosted 14th "Conversations for Change" at Progressive Field

Over 150 attendees between Northeast Ohio police officers and Northeast Ohio youth held dialogue regarding police-community relations

The Cleveland 3-Team Alliance (CL3) – a partnership between the Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians to create lasting transformational change in communities across Northeast Ohio through collaboration in the social justice arena hosted their 14th "Conversations for Change" panel discussion on Thursday, April 20 at Progressive Field Terrace Club, emceed by WEWS News 5 reporter Camryn Justice.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, Cavaliers Senior Vice President & Head of Social Impact and Equity Kevin Clayton, Northeast Ohio police officers from Cleveland Clinic, East City Cleveland Schools, Euclid, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority,Kent State University, Noble Academy, Pepper Pike, City of Warrensville, and Woodmere, alongside Northeast Ohio youth from East City Cleveland Schools, Euclid City Schools, City of Cleveland Recreation Centers and Orange City Schools were in attendance to congregate as a team to share dialogue from different perspectives while diving into ways the community can work closer together to build on police-community relations. Furthermore, all participants were given tickets to tonight's Guardians' matchup against the Miami Marlins at 7:10 p.m., courtesy of the Guardians.

"We recognize there is not only an opportunity for us as individuals, our three organizations (Browns, Cavs, Guardians), and members of the community, but a responsibility to be a part of positive change for the future," said Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.

Thursday's engagement was the 12th in person "Conversations for Change" event hosted by the CL3 Alliance, which emphasizes the partnership's commitment to improving relations between law enforcement and communities in Northeast Ohio, particularly youth. Back in February, the Browns hosted a "Conversations for Change" – multiple of which have been hosted at the Browns', Guardians', and Cavaliers' facilities since the establishment of the CL3 Alliance – at Cleveland Browns Stadiums' Kardiac Club to discuss the death of Tyre Nichols. Following the panel discussion on Feb. 15, approximately 150 youth and first responders from the local community gathered together for ice skating on the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium and were treated to a meal courtesy of Sugardale.

To pull assets from yesterday evening's event, click here.

About Cleveland's 3-Team Alliance (CL3):

The Cleveland 3-Team Alliance (CL3) unifies Cleveland's major professional sports teams – the Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians – to create lasting transformational change in communities across Northeast Ohio through collaboration in the social justice arena. The teams collectively identify opportunities to support the growth, equity and well-being of all local communities with a focus on improving relations between law enforcement and its citizens; encouraging nonpartisan voting education and participation; and increasing equity in education for everyone.

