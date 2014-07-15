News

Cleveland Browns all-star baseball lineup

Jul 15, 2014 at 12:00 PM
HadenPitch_576.jpg

With tonight's MLB all-star game, we thought we'd float the idea around to field our own baseball team. How well do you think the Cleveland Browns could compete? Tweet us what your lineup would be.

Catcher: Alex Mack

Your catcher should be the most durable player on the baseball field. Mack fits the bill. He hasn't missed a snap in five seasons. He even played the week after having his appendix removed. Plus Mack is comfortable squatting in the catcher's position for an entire game.

First Base: Jordan Cameron

An enormous target (6-foot-5, 249 pounds), Cameron possesses the ultra-important soft hands at first base. He would be able to scoop any errant throws in the dirt, or sky high in the air. 

Second base: Andrew Hawkins

Hawkins' speed would give him range comparable to Cleveland Indians legend Roberto Alomar. Also imagine how tough a time pitchers would have finding Hawkins' 5-foot-7 strike zone. His ability to draw walks would make Hawkins the epitome of a leadoff hitter.

Shortstop: Donte Whitner

Shortstops are generally the gritty leaders of the defense, fitting Whitner's description perfectly with the Browns. And just in case there were any bench-clearing brawls, I'd want one of the NFL's hardest hitters on my team.

Third baseman: Karlos Dansby

It's Dansby's instincts that place him at third base in our lineup. At linebacker his quick recognition of pass or run plays is part of the reason he's solidified himself as one of the best in the business. He'd use those skills well to snare down any line drives that came his way at the hot corner. 

Left field: Buster Skrine

Skrine would probably be the first to admit he doesn't exactly fit the mold of your traditional baseball player. Still, his quick feet would are impossible to ignore. It would be nearly impossible to club a baseball over the cornerback's head. And he'd probably lead the league in stolen bases.

Centerfield: Joe Haden

We picture Haden playing baseball like Ken Griffey Jr. – a backwards hat in pregame warm-ups, a million-dollar smile and unbelievable diving catches all across the outfield.

Right field: Brandon Magee

Without a doubt Magee would be the best player on the Browns' baseball team. He spent all spring competing with the Boston Red Sox in spring training and starred at Arizona State in the outfield.

Starting pitcher: Brian Hoyer

Local high school baseball fans might remember Hoyer's phenomenal sophomore season at Saint Ignatius. On the mound Hoyer compiled an 8-1 record with a 1.99 ERA. Oh yeah, his team also won the state championship.

Closer: Johnny Manziel

Sure, Manziel was a prolific middle infielder in high school – so much so that the San Diego Padres picked him in last month's MLB draft. But we're switching his position for the Browns' roster. Manziel already has cannon for an arm. Plus his reputation for performing his best when the moment is the biggest makes him perfect for the ninth inning.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising