Cleveland Browns, Bally's Interactive establish multi-faceted partnership, including market access agreement, prior to launch of sports betting in Ohio

The Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), today announced a long-term partnership that features various fan-focused elements and establishes the gaming leader as an official sports betting partner of the team. Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio and free-to-play gaming opportunities for fans in the state.

"In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally's Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences, and we look forward to supporting Bally's efforts to provide these innovative opportunities to Browns fans and all sports fans in Ohio in the near future," said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally's will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio."

Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of North America for Bally's Interactive, added: "We are excited to partner with such a historic pro football franchise to secure sports betting market access in Ohio, and bring to its fan base more ways to engage through our online gaming platforms. The Browns' stadium and gameday atmosphere provide a great opportunity for us to showcase our Bally Bet Sportsbook app and Bally Play products in Ohio."

The Browns and Bally's are currently identifying the location and specific fan accommodations for the Bally-themed lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, details for which will be finalized in the coming months. In accordance with all applicable regulations, Browns fans ages 21 and up will have the ability to enjoy an exciting collective sports-betting experience within the new space on gamedays while watching on-field action from across the league.