Cleveland Browns by the numbers

24.7 – The average age of the Browns' players.
6 – The number of the players the Browns have over the age of 30.
232.6 – The average weight of the Browns' players.
71 – The average number of inches of how tall the Browns' players are, which equals out to 5-foot-11.
20 – The number of non-FBS college football players on the Browns' roster.
7 – The number of Pro Bowls Joe Thomas has made, one for each of his seasons in the NFL.
2.13 million – The number of combined Twitter/Instagram followers quarterback Johnny Manziel has.
73 – The number of combined receiving touchdowns between Nate Burleson and Miles Austin.
82.6 – Brian Hoyer's quarterback rating during his three games in 2013.
0 – The number of snaps Alex Mack, Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz have missed during their careers.
19 – The number of passes defended by Karlos Dansby in 2013, tying for fourth in the NFL.
10 – Number of games Ben Tate has had in his career with 80-yards rushing or more.
6 – The number of documented team records Josh Gordon broke in 2013.
204 – The number of construction workers putting the finishing touches on the renovations at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 – The number of days until the Browns first training camp practice.
58 – The number of days until the Browns preseason home opener against the Rams.
73 – The number of days until the Browns Week One regular season game in Pittsburgh.