Cleveland Browns by the numbers

Jun 26, 2014 at 04:21 AM
24.7 – The average age of the Browns' players.

6 – The number of the players the Browns have over the age of 30.

232.6 – The average weight of the Browns' players.

71 – The average number of inches of how tall the Browns' players are, which equals out to 5-foot-11.

20 – The number of non-FBS college football players on the Browns' roster.

7 – The number of Pro Bowls Joe Thomas has made, one for each of his seasons in the NFL.

2.13 million – The number of combined Twitter/Instagram followers quarterback Johnny Manziel has.

73 – The number of combined receiving touchdowns between Nate Burleson and Miles Austin.

82.6 – Brian Hoyer's quarterback rating during his three games in 2013.

0 – The number of snaps Alex Mack, Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz have missed during their careers.

19 – The number of passes defended by Karlos Dansby in 2013, tying for fourth in the NFL.

10 – Number of games Ben Tate has had in his career with 80-yards rushing or more.

6 – The number of documented team records Josh Gordon broke in 2013.

204 – The number of construction workers putting the finishing touches on the renovations at FirstEnergy Stadium.

30 – The number of days until the Browns first training camp practice.

58 – The number of days until the Browns preseason home opener against the Rams.

73 – The number of days until the Browns Week One regular season game in Pittsburgh.

Advertising