Cleveland Browns celebrate Black History Month by embracingthe team's #BeTheSolution platform

Cleveland Huddle

Now in its fourth year of programming, the "Cleveland Huddle" campaign seamlessly integrates into the team's Black History Month celebration and #BeTheSolution platform. This campaign champions Black-owned restaurants and extends support to those in need by providing hunger relief. Over the next three weeks, the club will highlight No Fork, Crispy Chick, and Black Box Fix—contributing meals to Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (No Fork), Laura's Home Women's Crisis Center (Crispy Chick), and offering lunch to Browns staff members at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus (Black Box Fix). Since its inception in February 2021, the Cleveland Huddle has made a positive impact by serving food from over 10 different restaurants and local non-profit organizations in Cleveland.

Cleveland Huddle Pathway

Debuting this month, the Browns will host the "Cleveland Huddle Pathway" in conjunction with the team's Stay in The Game! Attendance Network to inspire future changemakers. High school juniors and seniors from Euclid City Schools will embark on a tour of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, followed by a panel discussion, featuring Browns staff members sharing their professional journeys and career opportunities in the industry. To conclude the workshop, lunch from a Cleveland Huddle restaurant will be provided.

Stay in The Game! Student Interview

On February 2, Nemo Washington, the team's Bill Willis Fellow—a Browns fellowship designed to provide opportunities for a rising minority coach with a focus on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL—will be interviewed by a student from Bedford High School who has an interest in coaching.

Marion Motley Scholarship

The Cleveland Browns Foundation, in partnership with College Now Greater Cleveland, will open applications for the Marion Motley Scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship awarded to two Northeast Ohio students each year, on February 1. The Marion Motley Scholarship honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53. Since the scholarship was established, 89% of recipients have graduated or are on track to graduate. The Marion Motley Scholarship application can be found at: collegenowgc.org/FIND-SCHOLARSHIPS.