Cleveland Browns celebrate Black History Month by embracingthe team's #BeTheSolution platform

The Browns are poised for a busy month of February of events and initiatives dedicated to honoring Black History Month. The team's commitment to advancing social justice is brought to life through its #BeTheSolution platform, which is complemented by other programs sought to foster unity and support within the community.
Below are some of the impactful activations hosted by the Browns taking place in February:
Cleveland Huddle
Now in its fourth year of programming, the "Cleveland Huddle" campaign seamlessly integrates into the team's Black History Month celebration and #BeTheSolution platform. This campaign champions Black-owned restaurants and extends support to those in need by providing hunger relief. Over the next three weeks, the club will highlight No Fork, Crispy Chick, and Black Box Fix—contributing meals to Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (No Fork), Laura's Home Women's Crisis Center (Crispy Chick), and offering lunch to Browns staff members at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus (Black Box Fix). Since its inception in February 2021, the Cleveland Huddle has made a positive impact by serving food from over 10 different restaurants and local non-profit organizations in Cleveland.
Cleveland Huddle Pathway
Debuting this month, the Browns will host the "Cleveland Huddle Pathway" in conjunction with the team's Stay in The Game! Attendance Network to inspire future changemakers. High school juniors and seniors from Euclid City Schools will embark on a tour of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, followed by a panel discussion, featuring Browns staff members sharing their professional journeys and career opportunities in the industry. To conclude the workshop, lunch from a Cleveland Huddle restaurant will be provided.
Stay in The Game! Student Interview
On February 2, Nemo Washington, the team's Bill Willis Fellow—a Browns fellowship designed to provide opportunities for a rising minority coach with a focus on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL—will be interviewed by a student from Bedford High School who has an interest in coaching.
Marion Motley Scholarship
The Cleveland Browns Foundation, in partnership with College Now Greater Cleveland, will open applications for the Marion Motley Scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship awarded to two Northeast Ohio students each year, on February 1. The Marion Motley Scholarship honors former Browns fullback and linebacker Marion Motley, who overcame many obstacles to break ground as one of the first African American players in the NFL and played with the Browns from 1946-53. Since the scholarship was established, 89% of recipients have graduated or are on track to graduate. The Marion Motley Scholarship application can be found at: collegenowgc.org/FIND-SCHOLARSHIPS.
Throughout the month, the Browns' social media accounts will amplify the club's Black History Month efforts by highlighting the late-great Jim Brown, the Marion Motley Scholarship, the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship, the #BeTheSolution platform, and more. Visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/be-the-solution/ to learn more about actively supporting organizations and charities, discover recommended books, movies, and dialogue, and access a directory of Black-owned restaurants in Cleveland.
About Browns Give Back:
The Cleveland Browns are committed to championing youth football, education and social justice in our community and throughout Ohio. To learn more visit, https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/.
About #BeTheSolution:
Following the tragic death of George Floyd in 2020, and as protests spread from coast to coast and across the globe, Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on June 5 sent a passionate email to all Browns employees. Ultimately, it served as the inspiration for a call to action that now includes Browns fans through the team's #BeTheSolution campaign. Berry's email started with a message of empathy and sympathy to those who have struggled to focus on the day-to-day not only because of what was transpiring in the wake of Floyd's death, but also the tragedies involving Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others victims representing the African-American community. In his email, Berry encouraged staff to take one of three significant steps to educate themselves and/or make a donation to an organization committed to social equality initiatives. Visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/be-the-solution/ to learn more about actively supporting organizations and charities, discover recommended books, movies, and dialogue, and access a directory of Black-owned restaurants in Cleveland.