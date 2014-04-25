Cleveland Browns Daily forecasts day two of the draft

*Former Penn State receiver Allen Robinson ran 4.6 at the 2014 NFL Combine.
On Friday's "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford," co-hosts Nathan Zegura and Michael Reghi, who is filling in for Vic Carucci, discussed the draft picks that the Browns could acquire in the second day of the draft.
Nate Ulrich, from the Akron Beacon Journal, continued the draft discussion with the maneuvers the Browns could take in order to get the prospect they want.
Seth Emerson, Georgia beat writer for the Macon Telegraph and the
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, joined CBD to discuss former Georgia quarterback and draft prospect Aaron Murray.
Here are some highlights:
Nathan Zegura: "The second day of the draft, I'm thinking the Browns are going to get a receiver or a corner, whichever they don't get at twenty-six, and then at thirty-five the guy I am targeting is Allen Robinson from Penn State. Then at seventy-one, if the Browns could get a guard or a guard tackle, a guy who can fill in that line and someone they can really groom, I would be happy. If all that happened, I wouldn't be afraid of going with a second corner or looking at an inside linebacker who can cover the field and play in the nickel. If they plug all their holes with the first five picks, I'd feel great going in to the last five and getting the best players left on the board."
Micheal Reghi: "I don't ever want to bury a kid. I believe that you have to draft a guy and develop him, that's a part of the job when he comes out of the draft, regardless of the position. He needs to be developed and you need to work with him to make him better. I think Johnny Manziel has terrific swagger and a terrific mindset, which I love about him. He's a leader with a big heart, but all of that plays in to this belief to subjugate his ego. As a quarterback, you are calling plays for a reason and you are asking guys to run for you and if the pass is there, you cannot turn it down, which we saw happen over and over again with him. You start turning those plays down and that's going to get you in a lot of trouble real quickly in the NFL. Regardless of who we like, there is no consensus with any of the quarterbacks from around the league. I don't believe any of them are ready and capable to step on to Heinz Field and put the Browns in an advantageous position to win."
Nate Ulrich: "I'm still thinking the Browns aren't going to get a quarterback at four. If they love their guy and he's there, they would take him, but I just don't think that's the case. If I had to bet, they would take the best player available, so to speak, and take a quarterback at twenty-six. Maybe they have to maneuver and trade up to get the guy they want, but the way I see it, maybe (Sammy) Watkins or (Khalil) Mack at four, trade up from twenty-six, and at thirty-five I'm thinking a number two receiver or corner. If you don't get that number two receiver in the second round, and Watkins isn't there for them to take at four, if the analysts are right, they should be able to get a starter in the third round. But, are the Browns willing to not take a quarterback at four, even if someone like Johnny Manziel is on the board? Are they willing to pass on him, even though he's the kind of guy who can exude the confidence that you are looking for in a franchise quarterback?"
