Cleveland Browns Daily forecasts day two of the draft

Nate Ulrich: "I'm still thinking the Browns aren't going to get a quarterback at four. If they love their guy and he's there, they would take him, but I just don't think that's the case. If I had to bet, they would take the best player available, so to speak, and take a quarterback at twenty-six. Maybe they have to maneuver and trade up to get the guy they want, but the way I see it, maybe (Sammy) Watkins or (Khalil) Mack at four, trade up from twenty-six, and at thirty-five I'm thinking a number two receiver or corner. If you don't get that number two receiver in the second round, and Watkins isn't there for them to take at four, if the analysts are right, they should be able to get a starter in the third round. But, are the Browns willing to not take a quarterback at four, even if someone like Johnny Manziel is on the board? Are they willing to pass on him, even though he's the kind of guy who can exude the confidence that you are looking for in a franchise quarterback?"