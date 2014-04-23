Cleveland Browns Daily: Manziel mania

Jordan Cameron:"It's very emotional helping these kids. The most important thing in life is helping people and the more you do for others, the better you feel about yourself. To have the opportunities we have throughout the NFL and in Cleveland are huge. It's critical to let these children know that we care about them and want to give back. … I'm very excited with this new coaching staff. Change is good and it's a positive thing. We've been with the coaches for a couple of weeks now and we are trying to get the feel for each other and what we do well and what we need to work on. It's important to have balance in an offense and it will be more of a balanced attack this year. Coach Pettine preaches to 'play like a brown,' to be mentally tough, relentless, and competitive and that's what sticks out to me. We have a lot of guys on the team that are going to do that and when you have a team willing to put everything into it, you are going to have a good team. The coaches are big on communication and we can really trust what they are saying. They said they wanted to keep (Alex) Mack and went out and signed him, which makes you believe in what they say. We just need to win now. I'm tired of hearing all of this 'in a couple of years talk.' We have the pieces to win now and all of us are looking forward to that."