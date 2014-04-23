News

Cleveland Browns Daily: Manziel mania

Apr 23, 2014 at 09:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
wrap_576_042314.jpg

*QB Johnny Manziel conducted a private workout for the Browns on Saturday, April 19th.

On Wednesday's "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford," co-hosts Nathan Zegura and Kevin Jones, who is filling in for Vic Carucci, expressed conflicting viewpoints as to whether Johnny Manziel is the right quarterback for the Browns.

*Dane Brugler, from CBSSports.com, joined the Johnny Manziel discussion and why he thinks the Browns will have their choice of any quarterback in the draft. Michael Reghi joined Nathan as co-host for the second hour of CBD with his deal breaking question for Manziel.  *

Browns tight end Jordan Cameron reflected on the enjoyment he feels when giving back to the community, along with his thoughts on Coach Pettine's 'play like a Brown' mentality.

Here are some highlights:

zegura_130_headshot.jpg

Nathan Zegura: "There seems to be a growing consensus that Johnny Manziel will be on the board at four. If I were to ask him one question, I would say: Here you are in the pocket, here is your number one read and you are looking right at him and he is wide open. Why are you not throwing him the ball and deciding to run, instead? If the Browns believe he is their quarterback, then take him, but it's about being able to play in a structured setting and I'm not sure he can do that. He may be the guy who would benefit sitting for a year and learning how to play in the NFL. The things that make him so exciting and tantalizing are also what will make you so frustrated with him. If he could convince me that he can play in a structured setting and he will be on the field for sixteen games, then I'm all in, but I'm not sure that's the kind of player he is."

kevin-jones-headshot.jpg

Kevin Jones: "My argument to pick Johnny Manziel is because if he goes somewhere else and becomes a superstar, this town will be heartsick. The Browns need a young quarterback to build on and I think he is that guy. I think people are scared of his personality and scared that he will become bigger than the team, but that's what I love about him and that alone is worth the pick. Yes, he needs to be coached, but he easily has the best arm in the draft. Having a reliable guy that can throw the ball deep to (Josh) Gordon, that's how you score in this league. I think it's riskier to take (Sammy) Watkins and (Derek) Carr as opposed to Manziel and someone like (former USC wide receiver) Marqise Lee. The players will learn to trust Manziel very quickly. The Browns need a guy who has ice water in his veins; someone who thrives in competitive situations."

brugler_130_headshot.jpg

Dane Brugler: "I have Johnny Manziel going at four to the Browns. Obviously, this is a franchise that has been missing that quarterback since they came back in 1999, but will Ray Farmer and the front office feel comfortable enough with him to make that move? I think there is a good chance the Browns will have their pick of any quarterback at four. (Manziel) has the instincts, the ultra-competitiveness, but the biggest question is when he gets pressured, he tends to drop his eyes and look to escape the pocket. That's not ideal in the NFL, so can he have some patience to sit in the pocket and let the play develop? I have concerns about his durability. Can he hold up for sixteen games? The way he is wired, he is going to take hits, but he doesn't have the frame to withstand hit after hit. It all comes down to how badly (the Browns) want him, or are they okay with another quarterback. If they want him, they need to take him at four. You can't take the risk of another team taking him at five or eight. It's kind of a pick your flavor with these quarterbacks. Different teams like different players because of what they bring to the field."

reghi_130_headshot.jpg

Michael Reghi:"It's very elementary for me, but if I were talking to Johnny Manziel, I would tell him that I don't believe, in the NFL, that he will be able to extend the plays the way he does on a consistent basis and be able to survive. I would ask him if he is able to subjugate his ego for the betterment of his team. I need him to convince me that he is able to do that and not pass up that eleven-yard slant because he thinks he can get out of the pocket and run the ball."

cameron_130_headshot.jpg

Jordan Cameron:"It's very emotional helping these kids. The most important thing in life is helping people and the more you do for others, the better you feel about yourself. To have the opportunities we have throughout the NFL and in Cleveland are huge. It's critical to let these children know that we care about them and want to give back. … I'm very excited with this new coaching staff. Change is good and it's a positive thing. We've been with the coaches for a couple of weeks now and we are trying to get the feel for each other and what we do well and what we need to work on. It's important to have balance in an offense and it will be more of a balanced attack this year. Coach Pettine preaches to 'play like a brown,' to be mentally tough, relentless, and competitive and that's what sticks out to me. We have a lot of guys on the team that are going to do that and  when you have a team willing to put everything into it, you are going to have a good team. The coaches are big on communication and we can really trust what they are saying. They said they wanted to keep (Alex) Mack and went out and signed him, which makes you believe in what they say. We just need to win now. I'm tired of hearing all of this 'in a couple of years talk.' We have the pieces to win now and all of us are looking forward to that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising