Cleveland Browns Daily reacts to Browns' 2014 schedule

Micheal Reghi: "You get the sense that everyone wants to change the culture and belief of this franchise and the way you do that is through toughness and relentlessness. What a better way to do that than with the Steelers on that first Sunday in September. As we know, Pittsburg is one of the franchises that don't really believe in free agency. They are about building through the draft and that's their M.O., so it's going to be interesting to see the pieces they have to pick up and how quickly they can meld and get into that Pittsburg-system. To me, the first three weeks of the schedule are daunting. Two of the three teams did not make the playoffs last year, but we know that Pittsburg and Baltimore have been pertinent playoff teams in the NFL and they have been the measuring stick in the AFC North. That's what the Browns are trying to attain and that's what they have to kick their season off with. One of my mottos is that if you want to get to the playoffs and be relevant, you have to win your division. Yes, it looks daunting, but we know how much things change week to week, so I like it. If you are going on what we may forecast games to be, I see that there are a lot of opportunities to do some winning this season."