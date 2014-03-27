Cleveland Browns Daily reacts to Johnny Manziel's pro day

Vic Carucci: "Not coincidentally, Johnny Manziel had his own pro day and it was the last of any prominent player who is a draft prospect. Having him put on the helmet and pads made him stand out. Overall, when you put him on the scale of (Teddy) Bridgewater and (Blake) Bortles, you could say Manziel was as good as, if not better than, both of them. He looked like a professional in the way he threw today. That being said, if (the Browns) take a quarterback at four, he has to be a difference-maker. If he isn't that for sure thing, then don't take him at four, but at some time, the issue has to be addressed. They made a huge hole and they have to address that need. The same questions I have about Johnny Manziel in terms of his size and how he plays the game remain for me, despite his outstanding pro day. I don't see those qualities as a good fit for sustained success in the NFL. This is the most critical draft for the Browns, because they have to get the quarterback right this year, not next year. (Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine) can't think about 2015. They have one shot to get this right. Their futures depend on who they draft. It carries that much weight."