Cleveland Browns Daily's top five Combine takeaways

Vic Carucci: Here are Vic's top five takeaways from the 2014 NFL Combine:

5. "Teddy Bridgewater declared himself as the best quarterback in the draft. What struck me, though, was how small his frame is. I know that does not mean he can't be great, but it is troubling to me to see this guy, who is a pocket-passer with tremendous accuracy, have such a small frame. I don't see the definition from him that I see in other guys."

4. "Is Johnny Manziel a good or bad teammate? Some of those questions were lingering throughout the Combine, not based on his media interviews; he followed the script for that. But the buzz I am hearing is what other Texas A&M teammates said when they were asked in meetings with teams who they would want to take along with them from the Texas A&M team. It troubles me that I am hearing other names besides Johnny's. You would think your own teammates would want to draft you on their team."

3. "The offensive linemen put on a pretty decent athletic show. There were five offensive linemen who ran sub-five-second 40s. One guy who stood out was Greg Robinson (offensive tackle from Auburn), who ran the 40 in 4.92 seconds. It's not the fact that you are expecting an offensive lineman to run 40 yards for you (in a game), but with (Kyle) Shanahan's offense, where linemen need to be mobile and need to be big, I think this draft offers more than a couple people for us."

2. "I think Blake Bortles did such a smart thing by throwing in this combine. If he had the most questions out of the top three quarterbacks in this draft, I thought he did exactly what he needed to do to eliminate most of them, by not only throwing, but throwing well. He had the stage to himself and all the focus was there and this guy put on a show. His footwork is improving, but as a kid, he is impressive and has that down-home, genuine feel to him that I think would fit well in Cleveland."