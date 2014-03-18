Cleveland Browns Daily shares insight from around the league

Nathan Zegura: "There are two big stories surrounding the Browns: Andrew Hawkins and Alex Mack. Hawkins can play the game. He's tall on talent and is phenomenal after the catch. With Mack, he is getting no interest (from other teams), whatsoever. I feel pretty good about the fact that he will be here next year. Hopefully, he will see the changes that have been made so far and that will help with the recruitment to get him back here and make the long-term deal. As I see it right now, the Browns certainly have an issue with right guard, but the draft class is pretty deep, so I think we will see them pursue someone in the draft. The other position is cornerback. That's a big issue that needs to be addressed, but I think there are a few different directions the Browns can go with that, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do in the draft."