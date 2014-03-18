Cleveland Browns Daily shares insight from around the league

*The Browns acquired WR Andrew Hawkins from the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.
On Tuesday's "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford," co-hosts Vic Carucci and Nathan Zegura discussed the two stories currently surrounding the Browns, along with the existing roster needs for 2014.Scott Petrak, from the Elyria-Chronicle Telegram, joined the show to weigh in on the Browns obtaining former Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, while continuing to address the Browns' needs.CBD acknowledged the latest news of various teams by going around the league with Joseph Person, who covers the Carolina Panthers; Todd Archer, who covers the Dallas Cowboys; and Joe Staysniak, who covers the Indianapolis Colts.Geoff Hobson, from Bengals.com, wrapped up the show by providing further insight on Hawkins.
Here are some highlights:
Nathan Zegura: "There are two big stories surrounding the Browns: Andrew Hawkins and Alex Mack. Hawkins can play the game. He's tall on talent and is phenomenal after the catch. With Mack, he is getting no interest (from other teams), whatsoever. I feel pretty good about the fact that he will be here next year. Hopefully, he will see the changes that have been made so far and that will help with the recruitment to get him back here and make the long-term deal. As I see it right now, the Browns certainly have an issue with right guard, but the draft class is pretty deep, so I think we will see them pursue someone in the draft. The other position is cornerback. That's a big issue that needs to be addressed, but I think there are a few different directions the Browns can go with that, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do in the draft."
Vic Carucci: "Signing Hawkins is a key move and puts the Browns in a much better position than they were. Getting a slot-receiver in Hawkins gives (Kyle) Shanahan so many more options with what he wants to do in the passing game. With the efforts (the Browns) are making to bring that wide-receiver piece aboard, you have to feel some encouragement by the moves being made to make this football team better. I'm also optimistic about the Alex Mack story. As deep as we are in the free-agency period, he has not received a single offer, which tells me that the deal that his agent thought would be difficult for the Browns to match isn't coming. The Browns still need to address the guard position, and given how thin the free-agent market is, it's probably the draft where we will see that position addressed. The quarterback issue isn't unimportant, it's just that we don't have to dive in to it in the ways we thought we needed to a couple of months ago. I don't know that you have to force that issue anymore."
Scott Petrak:"I think (Hawkins) is a good sign. He's a good fit and fills a big need for the team. I also think the Browns have genuine interest in (Matt) Schaub. Obviously, you don't want to trade for him, but if he hits the free-agent market, I think he is a realistic possibility and would create a fascinating dynamic with (Brian) Hoyer. I'm starting to get the sense that they will draft a quarterback in the later rounds, rather than forcing a new guy into the lineup from the get-go. The Browns need a guard, too, but I see them waiting for the third round for that. I'm not saying it's not important, but they still have a couple of guys on the roster who I haven't given up on.""
Joesph Person:"Steve Smith was the face of the franchise for more than a decade, but the front office felt it was time to start fresh at the receiver position and in the locker room. Their biggest needs now fall at the wide receiver and offensive line position. They aren't going to be able to do it in free agency, but the good news is the tackle and receiver positions are the two deepest in the draft.""
Joe Staysniak:"There is a sense of cautious optimism with (Indianapolis Colts owner) Jim Irsay. I don't think it's one of those things where you think of it as a criminal act. There was no alcohol involved, they found some prescription medication in the car, and it's still unknown if he was actually prescribed to them. A felony charge sounds bad, but if he has a prescription, then it will just simply be a misdemeanor traffic violation.""
Todd Archer:"(The Cowboys' signing Brandon Weeden) is a low-risk, low-cost move. I think a lot of people have to remember that (Tony) Romo is coming off of back surgery, so the Cowboys don't want to overwork him. It makes sense for Weeden to come in and at least run some drills. Everything is at low-cost for the Cowboys now. I admire Jerry (Jones) to make a tough decision by cutting (DeMarcus) Ware, but it's up to him to find some good players on the field; that's what a good general manager does.""
Geoff Hobson:"I don't think the Bengals feel they have a hole (at the wide receiver position) and if they wanted (Hawkins) they would have kept him. He's a tremendous guy, a good player and everything you want in a guy on and off the field, but they still have six receivers. If the Bengals would have chosen to match him, it would have only been because they didn't want the Browns to get better, because Andrew Hawkins will make the Browns better. He's a nightmare matchup."