Cleveland Browns Daily: Should the Browns draft two quarterbacks?

Scott Petrak:"I think the Browns will draft two quarterbacks. They could have had (Rex) Grossman in here right now if they wanted to. As far as a trade, I know it's a possibility, but I think any of the guys you bring in, you have to give (Brian) Hoyer a chance. Take two young guys in the draft, put them in the mix with Hoyer, and see who sticks out the most. Take a guy in the first or second round, and another in the fourth or fifth and I wouldn't be mad. The Browns would be best served trading down, especially if they don't love a guy at four and I think there is a good chance they have the opportunity to move back. Maybe Atlanta or Buffalo would want to trade up for the fourth pick, and if the Browns trade down, that opens up a whole lot of other options. Then you are more comfortable taking a quarterback at twelve, if that happens to be the pick. I really think at four, it's going to come down to (Khalil) Mack or (Sammy) Watkins and I would personally take Watkins. He gives you such an impact on the offense from the start."