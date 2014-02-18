Cleveland Browns Daily talks Mack, Ward

Doug Dieken: "I think Jimmy Haslam is a guy that asks a lot of questions, and to his credit he made a move and made one very quickly. This last draft, they traded out a couple rounds and the track record didn't merit the reputation. Jimmy Haslam said there is a learning curve in the NFL. I think the NFL sometimes steers you in one direction and I think Jimmy sorted that out and did what he had to do. He has a situation now where he brought in Ray Farmer, and Ray has played the game and when he talks to players, he can see through it. Ray will be able to see beyond the red flags. …I think it is important that they try to get Alex Mack back. I think he will fit very well into the new offense being run. He can think on his feet and move on his feet and he will be moving down the line. I think you want athletic people, you have key components. We don't pull the guards a lot, and I think we will have to have someone that can run and be athletic. I would like to see them keep T.J. Ward, because it think last year he came into his zone as a safety. He showed last year that he has a little more flexibility. The thing about T.J. is the relationship he has with Joe Haden and that will have a big part in what Joe's decision is and you have to take that into consideration also."