Cleveland Browns Daily talks with new offensive guard Paul McQuistan

Jim Donovan: "McQuistan played well at Seattle in front of a young quarterback (Russell Wilson) and probably someone who took a little longer to decide what to do. All of that will help here in Cleveland, where there is a good chance he will be playing in front of a similar guy. What I take away from Paul is that he is a guy who will show up and play every Sunday. There will be no question whether he gave his all on game day. …I think there is a comfort level with Brian (Hoyer), but I still think another veteran quarterback will come in. The body of work with him is small, so competition-wise, it makes sense. Brian isn't afraid to compete and did really well during the preseason games last year. The Matt Schaub thing was interesting to me and the fact that the Raiders traded him for a sixth round pick makes me question why the Browns wouldn't try harder to pursue him, given all their draft ammunition. At the end of the day, as long as the front office is committed to putting all their assets and research in to finding the right guys, we just have to trust them."