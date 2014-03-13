Cleveland Browns Daily talks with the newest members of the Browns

Karlos Dansby:"I want to be one of the best to ever play the game. I've been blessed and this is a divine moment. Everything about (Mike) Pettine's scheme appeals to me. The position I'm going to be playing at defense and the number of plays I'll be able to make is unlimited, and that's what I like. The coaches will be able to play off of the versatility of my game. It's going to raise the play of everyone else and that's what I really like about it. We're going to make some moves and it's going to be a real special season for everyone. The game has picked up, so you have to evolve with it. If you don't, you'll be out of the game real fast. Right now, I'm primed and ready to go. It's Ohio. It's football. I want to win and I'm bringing that attitude and approach to the city. It's time to dig up that bone. We're all hungry."