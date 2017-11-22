Cleveland Browns First and Ten Coin Toss Captain: November 19, 2017

He is also very generous in mind and heart donating his time to military affiliated organizations including the USO. He is currently an ambassador and actively serves as an Honor Flight volunteer (helping send WWII vets off), an annual volunteer to Cleveland's Veteran's Day Parade and a wide variety of other USO activities held throughout the region.

Vogel doesn't have more than 24 hours in the day, but he says even with a full-time job, "You make time."

Most notably is known for helping lead the charge with the Northern Ohio ALS association, as his wife battles Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), "Lou Gehrig's disease." He single-handedly raised more than $50K over the past five years for the ALS Association through various fund-raising events, the biggest being the annual Cleveland Walks to Defeat ALS event held each September.