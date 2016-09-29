Cleveland Browns Foundation announces more than $275,000 in grants

The Cleveland Browns Foundation announced today four grant awards totaling more than $275,000 to support qualified nonprofits and education-based organizations in Northeast Ohio that provide first class education and youth development opportunities in the region.

Earlier this month, Browns fans helped raise an event record of more than $137,000 during the Third Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Radiothon, hosted on Good Karma Brands' ESPN 850 WKNR. For the second time in as many years, Dee and Jimmy Haslam announced a dollar-for-dollar match, resulting in nearly $275,000 total to help eliminate barriers so that all students have access to a high-quality education in Northeast Ohio.

It marked the third consecutive year that the fundraiser collected more than $100,000 to benefit education and youth development in Cleveland. In the Radiothon's three years of existence, more than $650,000 has been raised for local programs that support children from birth through college.

"Cleveland is a great town with a very big heart, and we are dedicated to improving our city and helping address pivotal issues in Northeast Ohio, including education and youth development," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "It takes an entire community to spark impactful positive changes, and we are fully committed to supporting these programs that measurably improve the lives of the youth in our region to offer them the best opportunities to succeed in school and in life.

"We are thrilled with our meaningful relationships and to work alongside local community partners that enrich the lives of youth in our region every day and provide educational and developmental experiences they wouldn't otherwise receive."

"Through these grants, the Foundation is investing in improved educational outcomes for children of all backgrounds, and we are proud to collaborate with top-notch community partners in our area to benefit all of Northeast Ohio and its youth," said Renee Z. Harvey.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation recently announced the following programs as recipients of grants, combining for more than $275,000:

Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD)– to support the "GET 2 SCHOOL, YOU CAN MAKE IT!" city wide attendance campaign, designed to help solve problems and remove barriers of students being chronically absent from school. The campaign promotes the importance of school attendance as research shows that chronically absent students have significant negative impact on student test scores and graduation rates

Shoes and Clothes for Kids– to expand distribution of school uniforms, casual clothing and school supplies to Cleveland Metropolitan School District's (CMSD) most disadvantaged students to remove clothing as a barrier to school attendance.

Ginn Academy– to* *support Ginn Academy's Life Coach program, which provides each student with a 24/7 mentor in the areas of academics, behavior, attendance and social-emotional development to serve as a link between home and school. The Ginn Academy is the first all-male public high school in Ohio and 100 percent of its student body comes from low-income families.

The Centers for Families and Children– * *to support the implementation of the 2,000 Days Pledge initiative that engages parents, teachers and communities to make a child's first 2,000 days – the time when 90 percent of brain development occurs – as impactful as possible.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to high-quality education opportunities for youth in Northeast Ohio, regardless of their zip code, race, economic status or disability. The Foundation is able to invest in the local community's educational efforts through donations from generous fans and community members, as well as the leadership of Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation's three major fundraisers include the Cleveland Browns Foundation Radiothon, the Annual Golf Tournament and a 50/50 Raffle at all Browns home games.

