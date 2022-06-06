Community

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches joined team partners and alumni at Westwood Country Club to raise money for the Browns Foundation and “Stay in the Game, Keep Learning Everyday!” initiative

Jun 06, 2022 at 04:53 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

060622_GolfOuting

Browns players and coaches grabbed their clubs and spent time Monday at Westwood Country Club teeing off for the 22nd Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament, presented by Key Private Bank and in association with University Hospitals and Direct Travel.

The outing helped raise money and awareness to benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network," a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism, and support the core focus areas of the Browns Community platform: education, youth football and social justice efforts.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as assistant coaches and the majority of players in Cleveland for the voluntary offseason program, joined Browns alumni and other guests for a round on a warm, cloudy afternoon in Rocky River.

"What we're going to do here is have some fun, first off," Stefanski said as he addressed the crowd before the round began. "Number two, we're going to raise a bunch of money. What we're raising that money for is so important for our community. We've talked about it with our players about how important it is to give back. The money we're able to raise here for the Browns Foundation is going to make such a huge impact in our community."

The golf tournament is the Browns Foundation's longest standing and most successful fundraiser, generating more than $3.2 million since its launch through the collaboration of the Browns, team partners and many generous supporters. Money was raised via sponsors, auctions and fun games on the course and will funnel toward the Browns Foundation — and specifically toward the foundation's "Stay in the Game!" Network, which was established in 2019 and encompasses 17 districts and 150,000 students across Ohio. Funding will help provides resources and opportunities for Ohio students/youth to allow them to be successful and pursue their dreams.

For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback.

Related Content

news

Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity

news

Browns break ground on new turf field at Buchtel Community Learning Center

The turf field will be the 12th the Browns have installed as part of their project with the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network

news

Denzel Ward and Make Them Know Your Name Foundation Donate $150,000 to UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute

The institute will use the generous gift to launch a community education initiative surrounding heart health

news

Browns partner with multiple local Black-owned restaurants to celebrate Black History Month, give back to local shelters

The "Cleveland Huddle" initiative was launched in 2021 and expanded this year to support even more Black-owned restaurants

news

Browns reward four fans who have made a true difference in Northeast Ohio communities with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Each recipient has dedicated their lives toward delivering profound impacts throughout Northeast Ohio

news

Browns host 7 Safety Force Members through HONOR ROW

Browns were proud to host 7 safety force members on Jan. 9 from the Greater Cleveland Chapter of NOBLE through our HONOR ROW program

news

Browns host 6 Ohio National Guard Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the Ohio National Guard through the HONOR ROW program

news

Browns, FirstEnergy announce future installation of new lighting system at Bump Taylor Field

FirstEnergy will fully fund the project, which will help provide Senate League sports with Friday night football games and other community events

news

Browns, Medliminal Announce Winners of 2nd Annual Medliminal First and Ten Grants Program

The initiative, launched at the start of the season, will contribute a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

news

Browns host 6 U.S. Marine Corps Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the United States Marine Corps through the HONOR ROW program during the Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Jadeveon Clowney treats 25 kids from Passages with fulfilling, joy-filled Meijer shopping spree

Clowney has hosted similar events each year of his NFL career during the holiday season to give back to kids in need

Advertising