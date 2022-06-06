Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches grabbed their clubs and spent time Monday at Westwood Country Club teeing off for the 22nd Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament, presented by Key Private Bank and in association with University Hospitals and Direct Travel.

The outing helped raise money and awareness to benefit the Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day Network," a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism, and support the core focus areas of the Browns Community platform: education, youth football and social justice efforts.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as assistant coaches and the majority of players in Cleveland for the voluntary offseason program, joined Browns alumni and other guests for a round on a warm, cloudy afternoon in Rocky River.

"What we're going to do here is have some fun, first off," Stefanski said as he addressed the crowd before the round began. "Number two, we're going to raise a bunch of money. What we're raising that money for is so important for our community. We've talked about it with our players about how important it is to give back. The money we're able to raise here for the Browns Foundation is going to make such a huge impact in our community."

The golf tournament is the Browns Foundation's longest standing and most successful fundraiser, generating more than $3.2 million since its launch through the collaboration of the Browns, team partners and many generous supporters. Money was raised via sponsors, auctions and fun games on the course and will funnel toward the Browns Foundation — and specifically toward the foundation's "Stay in the Game!" Network, which was established in 2019 and encompasses 17 districts and 150,000 students across Ohio. Funding will help provides resources and opportunities for Ohio students/youth to allow them to be successful and pursue their dreams.