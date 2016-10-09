Cleveland Browns Foundation outstanding partnership with Ginn Academy

Coach Ginn explains the life coach program by saying, "I understood what young people needed in this city. The life coaches are teaching the young men how to navigate through the world. It is an everyday job, not a once or twice a month job; it is daily. The life coaches are the glue that holds this school together." The primary core values of The Academy are to provide an education based on scholarship, leadership, and service, while also aiming to educate the whole child and address the academic, social and emotional needs of students. The Cleveland Browns Foundation is honored to partner with the Ginn Academy and support its efforts in helping young men reach their full potential in school and beyond.