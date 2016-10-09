Community

Cleveland Browns Foundation outstanding partnership with Ginn Academy

Oct 09, 2016 at 01:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com
100916-ginn-1.jpg

Ginn Academy, the first all-male public high school in the state of Ohio, was founded in 2007 by Ted Ginn, Sr. with the vision to improve the lives of African-American males living in Cleveland and its surrounding areas. Ginn Academy operates under the auspices of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

With approximately 450 students, the school averages a 95 percent graduation rate as of 2016, the highest in the state for African-American males, with 100 percent of graduates attending a two or four-year college, entering the work force or armed forces.  The Academy strives to increase their graduation rate to 100 percent with full commitments to move forward to a higher educational institution.

100916-ginn-2.jpg

Currently, the student population at Ginn is approximately 99% percent African-American male, but The Academy welcomes diversity. Students come from all socio-economic levels. Ginn Academy serves a cross-section of the population, all of whom are filled with tremendous potential. Students come from the Cleveland area and surrounding suburbs because of the district's open admission policy, and are required to wear a uniform. The uniform consists of a white dress shirt, black dress pants and grade level ties and bowties which represent a rites of passage.  Underclassmen don the signature red blazer bearing the Ginn Academy crest and the senior class dons a gray suit with a custom tie.

What sets the school apart is the Ginn Academy's Life Coach Program. Each student is assigned a life coach, which is a full time staff member. The life coach acts as a role model, advisor and counselor, and serves as the link between home and school to help ensure students are on track with their attendance, academics and positive behavior. Life coaches are assigned 25 students and remain with this cohort during their four years at the Academy. The Cleveland Browns Foundation supports Ginn Academy and the work of the life coaches by providing funding that helps maintain and build the program.

100916-ginn-3.jpg

Coach Ginn explains the life coach program by saying, "I understood what young people needed in this city. The life coaches are teaching the young men how to navigate through the world. It is an everyday job, not a once or twice a month job; it is daily. The life coaches are the glue that holds this school together." The primary core values of The Academy are to provide an education based on scholarship, leadership, and service, while also aiming to educate the whole child and address the academic, social and emotional needs of students. The Cleveland Browns Foundation is honored to partner with the Ginn Academy and support its efforts in helping young men reach their full potential in school and beyond.

Photos courtesy of Karin McKenna.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

The Bearcats shutout the Cardinals in a 44-0 victory
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Bedford (2-3) at Shaw (2-3)

Cardinals and Bearcats will head into this conference match-up each with a 2-3 record
news

Browns celebrate completion of 10th high-quality synthetic turf field with ceremony at Shaw High

Greg Newsome II and Johnny Stanton were on-site as the Browns celebrated the completion of their 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Ohio during the past five years
news

Browns host 12 veterans, active-duty service members who served in Afghanistan through HONOR ROW

Each of the HONOR ROW guests served at least one tour in Afghanistan and represented various branches of the United States Armed Forces
news

Browns celebrate 'Browns Give Back' ahead of first home game

Each day of the week will highlight one of the segments that has helped 'Browns Give Back' make a difference in Northeast Ohio
news

Browns Backers Worldwide looks for another strong year of donations from chapter members

Browns Backers Worldwide amassed $98,210 to charities last season and is striving for an even bigger year in 2021
news

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new helmets!

Nominate an Ohio high school to be entered for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new Xenith helmets. Two (2) high schools will receive new helmets!
news

Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest
news

'This has been a godsend for us': Browns turf field installments leave permanent impacts on Ohio high schools, scholarly organizations

The Browns and Haslam family have installed 11 new state-of-the-art turf fields around Northeast Ohio, creating immense impacts for schools, football programs and local communities
news

Browns host 6 Veterans from the U.S Army 82nd Airborne Division through HONOR ROW

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country
news

Register now for the all-new Browns NEXT! 

 This is your opportunity to advance youth football with the Pros 
news

First and Ten Spotlight – Amherst Browns Backers Provide Lunch for Police Department

The group partnered with two local caterers, German's Villa and Kiedrowski's Bakery, to bring lunch to the ADP.
Advertising