The Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week returns this fall for the fifth consecutive year, with PNC returning as the presenting partner. Since the program began, more than four million votes have been submitted for weekly matchups posted on ClevelandBrowns.com, making the Game of the Week page one of the most visited page on ClevelandBrowns.com. Each week, four panelists nominate a game for the High School Game of the Week poll. Fans vote for their choice and the winning team receives game coverage and a special mention on the "Cleveland Browns High School Football Show, presented by PNC Bank" each Saturday at 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. E.T. on ESPN 850 WKNR. Every winning team in the Game of the Week program receives $2,000 for their high school football program. The winning coach and game MVP are also honored on the field during a Browns home game. At the conclusion of the season, the Browns announce the High School Coach of the Year, who will earn an additional $4,000 for his program. Last year, the Cleveland Browns named Hudson's Head Coach Ron Wright the 2013 High School Coach of the Year.