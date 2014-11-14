Cleveland Browns injury report and lineup changes

Like the snowfall in Cleveland, the injury news fell heavily from the sky on Friday in Berea.

The Browns have placed Phil Taylor on injured reserve, ending his season after the defensive lineman injured his knee last week against the Bengals.

The injury is to Taylor's right knee and the only details we know at this point is that the injury is different than what spurred arthroscopic surgery earlier in October. Linebacker Keith Pough has been added to active roster from the practice squad to replace Taylor.

Taylor finishes the season with 10 tackles and one forced fumble in five games. Cleveland picked up the option on his contract this summer.

"It sucks," said Billy Winn, who will see an increase of reps with the loss of Taylor. "Injuries are a huge part of the game. We have the guys that we need to carry the flag and get the task done."

In addition to Winn, Sione Fua will see more playing time and coach Mike Pettine also singled out Desmond Bryant as a player who has been playing well and need to maintain his performance.

"Those guys all know that they need to step up," said Pettine.