Cleveland Browns injury report and lineup changes

Like the snowfall in Cleveland, the injury news fell heavily from the sky on Friday in Berea.
The Browns have placed Phil Taylor on injured reserve, ending his season after the defensive lineman injured his knee last week against the Bengals.
The injury is to Taylor's right knee and the only details we know at this point is that the injury is different than what spurred arthroscopic surgery earlier in October. Linebacker Keith Pough has been added to active roster from the practice squad to replace Taylor.
Taylor finishes the season with 10 tackles and one forced fumble in five games. Cleveland picked up the option on his contract this summer.
"It sucks," said Billy Winn, who will see an increase of reps with the loss of Taylor. "Injuries are a huge part of the game. We have the guys that we need to carry the flag and get the task done."
In addition to Winn, Sione Fua will see more playing time and coach Mike Pettine also singled out Desmond Bryant as a player who has been playing well and need to maintain his performance.
"Those guys all know that they need to step up," said Pettine.
- Tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) has also been ruled out against the Texans. This is the third straight game Cameron has missed. Jim Dray, Gary Barnidge and Ryan Taylor will continue to serve as the committee of tight ends while Cameron recuperates.
- Special teams ace Johnson Bademosi (concussion) has also been ruled out.
- Tashaun Gipson (concussion) told reporters he's feeling better and he practiced on a limited basis Friday. Gipson will still be a game-time decision on Sunday and if he can't go Jim Leonhard and Jordan Poyer will both platoon to replace him.
- There are conflicting reports on whether Texans running back Arian Foster (groin) will play on Sunday. If he's unable to go, rookie Alfred Blue will start for Houston. To Pettine, it doesn't matter either way.
- "We're more worried about our guys and our prep," Pettine said. "The NFL, the injury stuff is...I don't think you can chase it. I've been through that in my career. If a guy is going to be out, you believe it when you see it. We're prepared to go against him. We're prepared if he's not."
- Number one overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney (knee), is listed as probable. All signs are indicating the South Carolina alum will suit up for his second-ever NFL game.