Cleveland Browns injury report and lineup changes

Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering a concussion Oct. 26 against the Oakland Raiders, although the team ruled the Pro Bowler out against the Atlanta Falcons – his fourth straight missed game.

"It's very frustrating," said Cameron to reporters on Friday. "No concussion is the same and you have to treat them as such. The neurologists and doctors I've talked to looked at my situation in detail and I trust what they are saying."

Cameron hopes to return next Sunday against Buffalo.

Kick returner Marlon Moore (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game. Coach Mike Pettine and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will finalize the plans during a meeting Friday afternoon, which may include rookie Justin Gilbert returning a kick, something Pettine indicated earlier in the week.

On the defensive side of the ball, the news is better. Jabaal Sheard (foot) is listed as questionable and Cleveland is hopeful the outside linebacker will suit up, even on a limited basis. Defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin was limited in practice on Wednesday (knee) but he's now listed as probable.

"Rube's (Rubin) had a good week, as well," Pettine said. "I know he was limited a little bit early in the week, but yesterday and today I thought were two of his better days. We'll see."

The only unclear situation right now is at middle linebacker. Karlos Dansby (MCL) is listed as doubtful. If it were solely up to Dansby, he'd be playing against Atlanta – where many family members including his grandma (on her 84th birthday) will be attending the game.

If Dansby isn't able to play, Craig Robertson will assume the MIKE linebacker role in the middle, where he will call plays and be asked to do everything from cover tight ends to shut down the run.

"Craig has done a great job [in practice]," said cornerback Buster Skrine. "Craig is a pro. He's one of those guys that comes in early and leaves late. He's going to do a good job."