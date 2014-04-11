Community

Cleveland Browns partner with National Guard to host NFL HSPD Leadership Program

Apr 11, 2014 at 01:10 AM
NFL-HSPD-Leadership.jpg

The Cleveland Browns recently hosted 46 local Northeast Ohio high school football players for the NFL High School Player Development Leadership Program, in partnership with the National Guard.

The event featured a visit from Browns coach Mike Pettine, a character-development presentation from former NFL tight end and NFL Player Engagement representative Tony Stewart, a leadership reaction course (prepared and instructed by the Ohio National Guard), and a community service project at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The NFL High School Player Development Leadership Program is designed to provide high school athletes with a better understanding of what it means to be leaders both on and off the football field, as well as a clearer picture of the importance of good character and education, regardless of their athletic potential.

To be eligible, participants must be a member of their high school football team, hold a 3.0 GPA and maintain at least 90-percent class attendance, as well as exhibit leadership qualities such as teamwork, integrity, dedication and commitment.

"The Leadership Program proved to be a meaningful experience for the 46 athletes representing 28 different schools in Northeast Ohio," said John LaForce, manager of youth football for the Browns. "The Browns are excited to host so many impressive young men who are eager to learn, help others in their community and lead by example."

Lt. Col. Lenny Bornino, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, told the student-athletes, "You are the less than one percent of Northeast Ohio high school football players who were selected participate in this program. This is a credit to you, your parents and your schools. My advice is to continue to pursue life-long learning to set yourself up for success in life after football. And if you want the National Guard to pay one hundred percent of your college tuition, give one of my recruiters a call."

Some of the Ohio National Guardsmen (ONG) received a surprise visit from Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer. The meeting quickly turned into an impromptu two-on-two competition between members of the ONG, with Hoyer playing quarterback.

Since its inception in 2001, the HSPD program has provided participants with a curriculum that focuses on inspiring excellence in the classroom, community, and on the playing field. In 2009, the NFL and The National Guard teamed up through the HSPD program to build stronger communities that create opportunities for all individuals and families to succeed. The Browns support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's mission to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need on a daily basis. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, supplying more than 40 million meals in 2013 to individuals in Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Richland counties.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns continue to push social justice initiatives, create progress toward equality for Black Americans

The Browns will look to continue to be drivers in the social justice space as they celebrate the Juneteenth holiday

news

Cleveland Browns Foundation hosts 22nd annual golf outing

Browns players and coaches joined team partners and alumni at Westwood Country Club to raise money for the Browns Foundation and "Stay in the Game, Keep Learning Everyday!" initiative

news

Johnny Stanton, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller to play Dungeons & Dragons game for charity

The Browns trio are taking their love for the popular tabletop game to a bigger — and live — stage for charity

news

Browns break ground on new turf field at Buchtel Community Learning Center

The turf field will be the 12th the Browns have installed as part of their project with the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!" Network

news

Denzel Ward and Make Them Know Your Name Foundation Donate $150,000 to UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute

The institute will use the generous gift to launch a community education initiative surrounding heart health

news

Browns partner with multiple local Black-owned restaurants to celebrate Black History Month, give back to local shelters

The "Cleveland Huddle" initiative was launched in 2021 and expanded this year to support even more Black-owned restaurants

news

Browns reward four fans who have made a true difference in Northeast Ohio communities with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Each recipient has dedicated their lives toward delivering profound impacts throughout Northeast Ohio

news

Browns host 7 Safety Force Members through HONOR ROW

Browns were proud to host 7 safety force members on Jan. 9 from the Greater Cleveland Chapter of NOBLE through our HONOR ROW program

news

Browns host 6 Ohio National Guard Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the Ohio National Guard through the HONOR ROW program

news

Browns, FirstEnergy announce future installation of new lighting system at Bump Taylor Field

FirstEnergy will fully fund the project, which will help provide Senate League sports with Friday night football games and other community events

news

Browns, Medliminal Announce Winners of 2nd Annual Medliminal First and Ten Grants Program

The initiative, launched at the start of the season, will contribute a total of $20,000 to 10 well-deserved organizations that endeavor to make a difference in Northeast Ohio.

news

Browns host 6 U.S. Marine Corps Service Members through Honor Row

The Browns were proud to host 6 service members from the United States Marine Corps through the HONOR ROW program during the Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium

Advertising