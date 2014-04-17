Cleveland Browns Players Visit Children at UH's Rainbow Babies and Children's

Tight end Jordan Cameron knows.

Cameron's entire perspective on life changed five years ago when his son Tristian was born. After each touchdown, Cameron makes a 'T' motion with his arms, communicating with his son through the TV.

The Browns Pro Bowler is thankful his child is in good health and makes it a priority to volunteer working with kids at hospitals as often as he can.

"Anything we can do to help is huge, and I really feel strongly about it," Cameron said following the Rainbow Babies visit.

"Putting a smile on a kids face that hasn't been feeling well, you can't really explain how good that makes you feel and how it makes them feel."