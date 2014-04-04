Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler Joe Haden raves about new safety Donte Whitner

Haden's particularly smitten with the free-agent addition of safety Donte Whitner. An eight-year veteran, Whitner spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, earning Pro Bowl honors each of the last two.

"He's a hard hitter, and I just like the attitude and the mentality he's going to bring to our team," Haden said. "We need somebody that's known how to win, that's come from winning, that knows the way the locker room is supposed to be."

A strong secondary will be vital in gaining ground in the AFC North. The unit can begin building bonds on Monday, when voluntary workouts commence. Whitner and other new free-agent additions Karlos Dansby, Ben Tate, and Andrew Hawkins – along with the rest of the team – will get their first taste of the program of new strength and conditioning coach Paul Ricci, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

It's almost impossible for a Browns player not to be asked an interview question about the team's quarterback situation, and Haden's NFL Network appearance was no exception. Haden is a firm believer in incumbent Brian Hoyer, but also acknowledged that drafting another passer would breed a competitive spirit.

"Brian Hoyer is our starter going into it," Haden said. "We get another quarterback in the draft – I don't care how many quarterbacks we do get in the draft – we need something to just compete."