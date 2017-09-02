Cleveland Browns reduce roster to 53

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez; punter (1): Britton Colquitt; long snapper (1): Charley Hughlett

Areas of note within the 53-man roster include:

-- The Browns enter the season with Kizer, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, and two second-year signal-callers in Kessler and Hogan in a quarterback room led by Jackson and veteran quarterbacks coach David Lee.

"Our young guys were playing good and we needed to continue to grow them," Browns coach Hue Jackson said. "The only way you can do that is by keeping them on your roster and giving them a chance to keep getting better behind DeShone, who we picked as a starter."

"Wouldn't have probably predicted it would've ended this way but happy because all four of the guys competed," Brown said. "Depending on when we had cut-downs, it could've broke in different ways. But in the end, we really felt good about the three young guys being in the room and it was a difficult decision with Brock because he brings that veteran presence and experience, but do feel good about Cody, Kevin and DeShone."

-- Coates, a third-year receiver acquired in a trade Saturday with the Steelers, is the newest addition to Cleveland's roster. He appeared in 14 games with five starts last season and logged 21 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's another big, fast athlete," Jackson said. "He has real-time speed, he's made some big plays at Pittsburgh, obviously he gives us another chance to stretch the field, he's a physical blocker at the point of attack, so I think he's an upgrade for our team and he's a good special teams player so we're excited to have him."

-- Cleveland transformed its offensive line during free agency with the additions of Tretter and Zeitler and currently boasts 10 players in a room led by veteran coach Bob Wylie. Bitonio and Johnson are both dealing with injuries.

"Hopefully we'll get some guys back here real soon, but I think it's an area we've improved," Jackson said. "Obviously, I think our inside three is as strong as we've been in a while and I think our tackles are improving. When you talk about Joe Thomas, you're talking about one of the best in pro football. So we feel good about our line but again, it's a great situation with the additions that we put on the team."

-- The Browns parted ways with one of their longest-tenured players in Greco, who had been with the team since 2011. Greco started 56 games and filled a valuable role as a versatile interior lineman.

"John was a warrior throughout, played multiple positions and we have a tremendous respect for him as a person and as a Cleveland Browns player on the field as well," Brown said. "So we wish him nothing but the best of luck moving forward so I'm sure we'll see him out there on the field this fall."

-- Following Wednesday's release of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, the Browns kept 10 defensive backs who are expected to play multiple roles in a Gregg Williams defense that demands versatility and flexibility.

"There were some tough decisions there that had to be made and we've made those," Jackson said. "I feel like it's a group that has a veteran presence in Jamar and Jason and there's a young player in Boddy-Calhoun who I feel like has some real talent. We're always looking to improve but I feel good about the guys we have."

-- Gonzalez, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona State, emerged as the winner of a tightly contested kicker competition with Parkey, who served as Cleveland's kicker for the majority of 2016.

"We could've went either way to be very honest with you because Cody has done some good things here, but Zane came in and proved that we did a great job in making the selection in drafting him," Jackson said. "He held his own, guy obviously nailed a 53-yarder the other night (in Chicago) and he's done a great job thus far in camp and kicks the ball out of the end zone whenever we need him to do so."

-- The Browns hold first priority among all NFL teams on waiver claims. Last year, Cleveland claimed five players, including three who made this year's 53-man roster, one day after rosters were trimmed to 53.