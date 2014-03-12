Cleveland Browns release Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell

At 28, Weeden, who had played professional baseball before pursuing his college football career, was the oldest first-round pick in NFL history. In 15 starts, he threw for 3,385 yards, a Browns rookie record.

Weeden started the first two games of last season, both losses, before suffering a thumb injury in the fourth quarter at Baltimore. Brian Hoyer took over as the starter for the next two games, both victories, and suffered a season-ending knee injury early in his third start, against the Buffalo Bills. Weeden took over and led the Browns to a win.

That would be the last time Weeden would find success on the field as a Brown.

He would start the next two games, losses against Detroit and Green Bay, and was replaced by Campbell.

Weeden would appear in two more games: against Pittsburgh, after replacing Campbell, who left the game with a concussion, and against Jacksonville, as a starter. Both were losses.