Cleveland Browns release Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell

The Cleveland Browns Wednesday released quarterbacks Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell.
Weeden, 30, was waived only two years after the Browns made the former Oklahoma State standout a first-round draft pick.
Campbell, 32, was released after joining the Browns as a free agent before last season, his ninth in the NFL.
The moves leave the Browns with two quarterbacks: Brian Hoyer and Alex Tanney.
In 23 games with the Browns, including 20 starts, Weeden completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 5,116 yards and 23 touchdowns, while throwing 26 interceptions.
"First and foremost, the Browns would like to thank Brandon and his agent for being true professionals," Browns general manager Ray Farmer said in a statement released by the team. "The circumstances in which he found himself were not easy for him or the team. After discussions with Brandon and his agent, we'd like to give him the ability to pursue other opportunities."
At 28, Weeden, who had played professional baseball before pursuing his college football career, was the oldest first-round pick in NFL history. In 15 starts, he threw for 3,385 yards, a Browns rookie record.
Weeden started the first two games of last season, both losses, before suffering a thumb injury in the fourth quarter at Baltimore. Brian Hoyer took over as the starter for the next two games, both victories, and suffered a season-ending knee injury early in his third start, against the Buffalo Bills. Weeden took over and led the Browns to a win.
That would be the last time Weeden would find success on the field as a Brown.
He would start the next two games, losses against Detroit and Green Bay, and was replaced by Campbell.
Weeden would appear in two more games: against Pittsburgh, after replacing Campbell, who left the game with a concussion, and against Jacksonville, as a starter. Both were losses.
In nine games with the Browns last season, Campbell completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 2,015 yards and 11 touchdowns, while throwing eight interceptions.
"We appreciate Jason's contributions to the Browns in 2013," Farmer said in a statement. "He's a respected veteran player in this league. We felt like at this time, early in the free-agency period, we would give him a better opportunity to move forward. We wish Jason the best in his future endeavors."
Campbell spent the first five seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins. He then spent two years with the Oakland Raiders and a season with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Browns.
